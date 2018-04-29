  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'

22-year-old Stephen Fitzgerald has impressed for Munster in recent weeks.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 7:15 AM
59 minutes ago 2,087 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3984722

Murray Kinsella reports from Thomond Park

ASKED FOR SOME insight into 22-year-old Stephen Fitzgerald’s presence around the Munster squad, Mike Sherry – captain against Ulster yesterday as he made his 100th appearance – couldn’t resist having a bit of craic.

Stephen Fitzgerald Fitzgerald is showing his ability for Munster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Like Fitzgerald, Sherry is a former Ardscoil Rís student, and as a man who is always capable of slagging a team-mate, the hooker was only too happy to have a bit of fun.

“Turnip… Turnip head,” said Sherry with a smile, sharing the Munster squad’s nickname for Fitzgerald, whose head they say is shaped like a turnip.

“He’s great around the group. He’s a character, I don’t know if he knows he’s as big a character if he is. He’s a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!”

Jokes aside, Sherry was keen to underline the quality Fitzgerald possesses, although it was the youngster’s 80-minute effort on the pitch during the 24-24 draw with Ulster that spoke loudest.

Fitzgerald has now made five Pro14 appearances for Munster in the second half of the season, with his cameo against the Kings in South Africa earlier this month also impressive.

“He’s a good fella and he’s very talented,” said Sherry. “I saw him play schools rugby and he really stood out. I think he’s starting to find his feet.

“He has great footwork, great speed, a great kicker. He just needs to put it together and play a couple of games and get a run. I think he was exceptional today.”

Fitzgerald certainly has pedigree. He was unlucky enough to lose Munster Schools Junior Cup and Senior finals with Ardscoil, but went on to play for Ireland at U19 and U20 levels, scoring five tries in eight starts on the wing for the U20s in 2015.

Stephen Fitzgerald with Clive Ross Fitzgerald carries against Ulster. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

His first two senior starts for Munster followed later that year, with a maiden Pro14 try coming against the Ospreys, before Fitzgerald had an injury-riddled 2016/17 campaign.

He headed to Bond University in Australia to get some game time last summer but a planned three-month stint lasted only three weeks after the Ardnacrusha man broke his hand.

He’s had to be patient since, but having been a key man for Munster ‘A’ and with his club side, Shannon, Fitzgerald is now looking sharp with opportunity under Johann van Graan.

“I enjoy Fitzy, I thought he did a really good job against the Kings and you know he has limited opportunities,” said van Graan after yesterday’s draw with Ulster.

“We sat down during the week and he said he has been coming to Thomond Park for a long time but this was his first start and he was going to give me everything he has got.

“I think that definitely puts pressure on the other 15s in the squad after that performance. I thought he was fantastic in the air and his counter-attacking abilities, I thought he saw the right spaces.”

Simon Zebo is leaving Munster this summer but Andrew Conway wore the 15 shirt in the Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Racing last weekend, while the Irish-qualified fullback Mike Haley is joining from Sale Sharks ahead of next season.

There are options there for van Graan, but Fitzgerald is keen to take every chance he gets to put his hand up.

Stephen Fitzgerald during the warm up Fitzgerald is out to make Munster's 15 shirt his own. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“Yeah, with Mike Haley coming and Andrew that can play at 15, for Fitzy it’s a position that’s wide open and guys want to play for this team,” said van Graan.

“I think that was evident tonight – it doesn’t matter what team or what personnel we put out. If Shane Daly had come on the field, it would have been our 51st member of the squad that would have played this year.

“We have a proud record here – we have only lost to Leinster on the 26th of December last year and therefore the guys that played this weekend were definitely not going to give up Thomond Park that easy.”

Captain Sherry was similarly pleased that many of the players not perceived as front-liners were able to make their point at Thomond Park yesterday ahead of next weekend’s Pro14 semi-final qualifier against Edinburgh back at the same venue.

“The back three put their hands up, all young guys,” said Sherry. “If you look back at that game, Dave O’Callaghan was just incredible. I think he’s one of the most underrated players in the country. Every time he plays, he’s just a brilliant player.

“Conor Oliver was chomping at the bit, Robin Copeland has been brilliant for the last while. This can only help us all, putting our hands up and putting pressure on more established players who have also played very well all year.

“It gives Johann and the coaches a bit of a headache and that’s all we can do.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Munster confirm ‘top-quality player’ Grobler will leave this summer

Ulster have their next head coach ‘lined up, signed and agreed’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Roma president condemns 'f****** morons' following attack on Liverpool supporter
Roma president condemns 'f****** morons' following attack on Liverpool supporter
Heynckes refutes rumours of Lewandowski confrontation
Cardiff reclaim second as Championship promotion battle goes to the wire
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
'It could have been worse' - Klopp accepts Stoke draw despite penalty controversy
Burnley on the brink of European football while Saints earn seismic win in relegation battle
ULSTER
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'
Munster confirm 'top-quality player' Grobler will leave this summer
Ulster have their next head coach 'lined up, signed and agreed'
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'If people want to criticise me, that's fine... I'm here to do a job'
'He's listened to his linesman and it's very disappointing to make that call at such an important point in the game'
'The game hadn't got enough good football in it' - Kenny frustrated by Cork's direct approach

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie