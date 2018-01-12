Soon-to-be Munster second row Tadhg Beirne shines in Scarlets win

TADHG BEIRNE’S RETURN to home soil can’t come quick enough for Munster fans.

And his performance tonight just gives them more reason to get excited.

Beirne was named Man of the Match tonight. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The former Leinster second row signed a two-year contract with the southern province in October and will return from Scarlets at the end of this season.

He was on fire for the reigning Pro12 champions tonight, named Man of the Match in their win over Bath.

Crossing for a try. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

25-year-old Beirne was there to finish an impressive team move from the Welsh outfit. His footwork sent England international Anthony Watson packing before he crossed the line to open the scoring.

Scarlets really boosted their chances of reaching the Champions Cup quarter-finals by displacing Bath at the top of Pool Five, running out 35-17 winners in the end at The Rec.

And a moment or two of magic from the former Ireland U20 international really lit it up.

Trademark @scarlets_rugby 🙌



"From one side of Bath to the other!"



That's one of the tries of the season 👏 pic.twitter.com/qh21sN88Vy — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 12, 2018

Tadhg Beirne is a brilliant signing for Munster. Truthfully I never saw him becoming this sort of player in his time with the Leinster Academy! One for 2019 RWC Squad??? — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) January 12, 2018

Tadhg Beirne isn't the 'typical' jackal shape but he is ridiculously good over the tackle. Great signing for Munster. #BATvSCA — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) January 12, 2018

