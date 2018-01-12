  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Soon-to-be Munster second row Tadhg Beirne shines in Scarlets win

Some sumptuous footwork, an impressive try and the Man of the Match award – not a bad night’s work.

By Emma Duffy Friday 12 Jan 2018, 10:29 PM
10 hours ago 10,528 Views 56 Comments
http://the42.ie/3795642

TADHG BEIRNE’S RETURN to home soil can’t come quick enough for Munster fans.

And his performance tonight just gives them more reason to get excited.

Seb Benton presents the Man of the Match award to Tadhg Beirne Beirne was named Man of the Match tonight. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The former Leinster second row signed a two-year contract with the southern province in October and will return from Scarlets at the end of this season.

He was on fire for the reigning Pro12 champions tonight, named Man of the Match in their win over Bath.

Tadhg Beirne scores a try Crossing for a try. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

25-year-old Beirne was there to finish an impressive team move from the Welsh outfit. His footwork sent England international Anthony Watson packing before he crossed the line to open the scoring.

Scarlets really boosted their chances of reaching the Champions Cup quarter-finals by displacing Bath at the top of Pool Five, running out 35-17 winners in the end at The Rec.

And a moment or two of magic from the former Ireland U20 international really lit it up.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘It’s like a car racing game. No one ever picks the view where you’re in the car’

‘At least Joe is trying to clear a ruck, albeit illegally’: Quins chief hits out at Marler ban

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (56)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
'The two most exciting sides' set to meet and more Premier League talking points
'I'm hearing the amount is around £20m': Conte not interested in Sanchez despite bargain
ARSENAL
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at Â£30m and all today's transfer gossip
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at £30m and all today's transfer gossip
Everton in talks to sign 'goalscoring threat' Theo Walcott
Arsene Wenger confirms midfielder will join Valencia
FOOTBALL
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
Lowe and Larmour set for first European starts as Cullen names Leinster team for Glasgow
Cloete and Holland return as Munster name strong side for Racing
LEINSTER
'I don't want to force him into any box, he is doing things his way. That's the beauty about him'
'I don't want to force him into any box, he is doing things his way. That's the beauty about him'
'An injury can make liars out of us': Cullen coy on O'Brien's return date
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie