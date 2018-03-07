  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two quick-fire goals from Juventus send Spurs out of the Champions League

Argentine pair Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala turned the game on its head after Son Heung-Min had opened the scoring at Wembley.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 9:58 PM
16 minutes ago 2,403 Views 33 Comments
http://the42.ie/3891157
Buffon, Higuain and Dybala celebrate at full-time.
Image: Julian Finney
Buffon, Higuain and Dybala celebrate at full-time.
Buffon, Higuain and Dybala celebrate at full-time.
Image: Julian Finney

JUVENTUS STAGED A stunning fightback against Tottenham to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 4-3 on aggregate after Paulo Dybala sealed a dramatic 2-1 win in the last 16, second leg.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side were on the brink of elimination after Son Heung-Min’s first-half strike put Tottenham ahead at Wembley.

But, despite being completely outplayed in the opening period, Juventus buckled down after the break and equalised through Gonzalo Higuain.

That was the decisive moment as Tottenham suddenly went to pieces, allowing the Italian champions to score again two minutes and 49 seconds later as Dybala punished poor defending with a cool finish.

It was an epic escape act from Juventus, who remain on course to reach a third Champions League final in four seasons after twice finishing as runners-up.

The two-time European champions have enjoyed some memorable moments in the competition, but coming back from the brink against such in-form opposition will rank as one of their finest hours.

Crashing out after having the tie in their hands was a bitter pill for Tottenham to swallow and once again raised questions about their ability to win major trophies.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men had put Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal to the sword at Wembley this season, producing eye-catching displays that their manager claimed had earned them the respect of Europe’s superpowers.

But Tottenham’s frustrating tradition of hitting a high note before receiving a painful reality check returned to haunt them in the most painful fashion.

Pochettino had spoken this week about how he dreamed of leading the team to silverware.

Tottenham Hotspur v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg Chiellini (pictured here with Kane) was excellent tonight.

Instead, Juventus turned Pochettino’s evening into a nightmare.

Tottenham were in control early on and Harry Kane tricked two Juventus defenders with a muscular turn before feeding Son, whose low strike was repelled by Gianluigi Buffon.

Despite a torrid opening, Juventus felt they should have had a penalty when Douglas Costa surged away from Jan Vertonghen.

But when Vertonghen’s challenge sent the Juventus winger crashing to the turf, referee Szymon Marciniak controversially waved play on.

Still seething over that decision, Juventus were ragged at the back when Son forced Buffon to palm out his header from Kieran Trippier’s cross.

Son was fuming after being stamped on by Andrea Barzagli and, determined to exact retribution, he embarked on a powerful run that ended with a shot that flashed narrowly wide.

He didn’t have to wait long for the ultimate revenge as Son put Tottenham ahead in the 39th minute.

The South Korea forward has a knack of scoring at Wembley, but few will have been more fortuitous than his 14th goal at Tottenham’s temporary home.

When Trippier whipped a low cross towards the far post, Son got his feet in a tangle and miscued his shot onto his standing left leg, with the deflection somehow lifting the ball over Buffon and into the net.

Having got their reward for bossing the game, Tottenham were nearly punished when Miralem Pjanic smashed just wide before half-time.

That escape foreshadowed the anguish to come for Tottenham.

So poor in the first half, Juventus showed more far desire and drive after the interval.

They nearly equalised when Argentine forward Dybala fired over after sloppy Tottenham defending gifted him a sight of goal.

It was a warning Tottenham failed to heed and the visitors drew level in the 64th minute with their first effort on target.

Tottenham Hotspur v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg Higuaian punches the air after scoring. Source: Julian Finney

Stephan Lichtsteiner crossed to Sami Khedira and when he flicked towards Higuain, the Argentine striker perfectly timed his run past the statuesque Spurs defence and headed home with ease.

For the first time all night, Tottenham were anxious and Juventus went for the kill three minutes later.

Higuain’s pass dissected Tottenham’s poorly-executed offside trap and Dybala ran through to drill a cool finish past Hugh Lloris.

Tottenham laid siege to the Juventus goal in the final stages, but the visitors defended heroically and rode their luck when Kane’s header hit a post before being scooped off the line by Barzagli.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ireland need to regenerate and give youth a chance on Turkey trip

Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
Why is John Stones not playing for Man City at the moment?
Watt's my name? Ex-Arsenal player gets red card rescinded after ref's blunder
FOOTBALL
Leicester forced to deny speculation Riyad Mahrez has retired
Leicester forced to deny speculation Riyad Mahrez has retired
Guardiola: Man City need many, many years of success to reach Barcelona's level
Arsenal Supporters' Trust vote overwhelmingly for Wenger to leave
IRELAND
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Poll: In a united Ireland, would it be appropriate to change the Irish national flag?
SCOTLAND
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
'D-Day' training in Carton House leaves Ireland ready to eat the elephant
Tadhg Furlong declares himself fit and well for Ireland's clash with Scotland
LIVERPOOL
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
Klopp targets more after Liverpool end long wait for last eight
Liverpool comfortably secure Champions League quarter-final spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie