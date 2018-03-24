  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Usain Bolt wants Borussia Dortmund return after positive trial

Dortmund head coach Peter Stoger said Bolt has “a lot of work to do” to make it at the top level.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 9:46 AM
42 minutes ago 1,435 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3921998
Bolt in action during Dortmund during yesterday.
Image: Getty Images
Bolt in action during Dortmund during yesterday.
Bolt in action during Dortmund during yesterday.
Image: Getty Images

USAIN BOLT BELIEVES his performance during two days’ training with Borussia Dortmund was enough to earn him another chance to impress.

Forging a football career has long been sprinting superstar Bolt’s ambition after hanging up his running spikes, with Dortmund the first club to offer him a chance to show his skills.

The Jamaican completed two sessions with Dortmund over Thursday and Friday, the latter in front of the world’s media and 1,400 supporters.

Bolt did not look out of place at BVB’s Strobelallee Training Centre, completing all the exercises with the members of Peter Stoger’s squad not away on international duty.

A nutmeg on Dario Scuderi brought the biggest cheer of the day, closely followed by a neat header from a lofted throughball.

The 31-year-old also coolly slotted home a penalty in the shootout that brought the session to an end, leaving the Dortmund officials impressed.

“I’ve talked to the club and I told them that I’m really serious about this,” Bolt told BVB Total.

“So they said I should come back for a longer period, do some more training and then they can assess me and tell me what level I can play at.

“So I’m looking forward to that and that’s my focus right now.”

Bolt has not ruled out a permanent deal with the Bundesliga giants at some point in the future.

“I think overall I will give myself probably a seven out of 10,” he told Bundesliga.com. “I think I was okay. I did well, it just takes practice now. To put in more work and get fit.

“I wanted to play my best. I wanted to move and give the guys options and I tried my best. I’m really trying to make it professionally, so I have to play at a high level.

Usain Bolt Trains At Borussia Dortmund Source: Getty Images

“I’d like to continue training with them, getting more experience, getting better and hopefully signing. You never know.”

Meanwhile, coach Peter Stoger was delighted to work with the legendary athlete and found him a good character to have around in trainng.

“Usain is an unbelievably easygoing guy,” he told the club’s website. “Totally down to earth. It was an honor for us to work with him and get to know each other as people!

“His dream was to train with a team at a very high level. It was a great story for everyone involved. He had fun and showed some good approaches.

“I think he is talented. If he wants to prevail in at a high level, there is still a lot to do, because the physique is quite different in his sport compared to football.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

From Chelsea reject to Ireland international: 19-year-old Declan Rice’s remarkable rise

Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
A bullet from Muller earns world champions Germany draw with Spain
Lingard's first international goal sees England defeat the Dutch on Koeman's debut
IRELAND
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
'I think Chinese Whispers came into play post-my injury a year ago' - Heaslip
LEINSTER
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
Larmour a late withdrawal from Leinster's trip to Wales due to leg injury
Seven Grand Slam winners straight back in for Leinster's trip to Ospreys

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie