11 Irish internationals who could be on the move this summer

1. James McCarthy

Source: Dave Howarth

After recovering from a broken leg and having spent over a year out of action, McCarthy played just once for Everton last season, coming on as a 76th-minute sub in their 4-0 win over Man United in April. The 28-year-old’s chances of regaining his place in the Toffees’ starting XI appear slim, and team-mate Seamus Coleman recently suggested he is likely to move on, with Idrissa Gueye and Andre Gomes among the players ahead of him in the central midfield pecking order.

2. Keiren Westwood

Source: EMPICS Sport

The 34-year-old enjoyed an excellent second half of the season, after winning back his place in the Sheffield Wednesday team. Other Championship clubs, including Huddersfield, have been linked with a move for the experienced goalkeeper, whose contract is set to expire, though there has also been speculation that he will stay on.

3. Shane Long

Source: Richard Sellers

Long has just one year remaining on his current Southampton contract. The Tipperary native expressed a desire to stay at the club back in April, and had an impressive end to the season, with a run of four goals in five games, but it was a frustrating campaign for the 32-year-old overall, as he was in and out of the side. Whether or not Ralph Hasenhüttl wants him as part of the club’s long-term plans remains to be seen.

4. Scott Hogan

Source: EMPICS Sport

Whether Hogan is part of newly promoted Aston Villa’s Premier League future is uncertain. The 27-year-old has struggled to live up to his £12 million price tag since joining the Villains in January 2017. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield United, and the player hinted he may have to “look elsewhere” in a recent interview with RTÉ.

5. Callum Robinson

Source: Bradley Collyer

Mick McCarthy said he wasn’t surprised to hear of Premier League interest in Callum Robinson, with the Preston attacker impressing for club and country alike in recent months. Despite injury problems keeping him out for a substantial period, he managed 13 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites, making him their top scorer. According to the Lancashire Post, one unnamed top-flight club recently asked about the 24-year-old’s availability, with his contract set to expire next summer.

6. Harry Arter

Source: Martin Rickett

Arter appears to have no future at Bournemouth, having spent the season on loan at Cardiff, and he recently confirmed that he would not be extending his stay with the relegated Welsh club. A move to Fulham, where Arter would be coached by his brother-in-law Scott Parker, has been mooted, while Aston Villa and Stoke have also been linked with the player.

7. Callum O’Dowda

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Having reportedly recovered from injury, O’Dowda was still a conspicuous absentee from the Bristol City side towards the end of the season, suggesting he may be on his way out of the club. The 24-year-old winger could be set for a reunion with former Ireland boss Martin O’Neill at Nottingham Forest, with O’Dowda recently heaping praise on the Derry native.

8. Rob Elliot

Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The 33-year-old has been out of favour for some time at Newcastle, failing to make an appearance at all last season, and last lining out for the Magpies in December 2017 amid a 1-0 loss to Man City. He is now fourth-choice goalkeeper, with The Chronicle reporting that Rafa Benitez sent him to train with the U23s towards the end of last season. Unless the Spanish boss decides to leave St James’ Park, it seems a matter of when not if Elliot will depart.

9. Ciaran Clark

Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Another Irish Newcastle player currently out of favour, the 29-year-old made just 11 Premier League appearances for the club last season, with his last top-flight game coming on 12 January against Chelsea. With a handful of players preferred to Clark at centre-back, the former Aston Villa player will surely have to move if he wants to regain his place in the Ireland squad.

10. David Meyler

Source: Barrington Coombs

The 30-year-old had a campaign to forget last season. Having been signed by Reading, the Cork native lost his place in the team early on and was shipped out on loan last January to Coventry, where he made five appearances before a shoulder injury prematurely ended his season. Meyler, who also made just five appearances for Reading, recently admitted his time at the club has been a disappointment so far, writing on Twitter. “I came to the club with a lot of hope and ambition but for one reason or another it hasn’t worked out in my first season… Can’t hide from the truth. I’m the first to look in the mirror.”

11. Colin Doyle

Source: EMPICS Sport

The 34-year-old has not enjoyed the best of spells at Hearts since joining the club last summer, making just nine appearances in the Scottish top flight and just once in the final three months of the season. As a consequence, Doyle, who represented Ireland in friendlies against Turkey, France and USA last year, could be on his way out of the Scottish club.

N.B. The following players are free agents and will definitely be on the move: Glenn Whelan, Andy Boyle, Darron Gibson, Marc Wilson, David Forde, Cillian Sheridan and Paul McShane.

Originally published at 16.14

