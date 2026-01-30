More Stories
Fiachna Barrett (file pic). Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
Freehot prospects

3 Connacht academy players sign pro contracts

8.17pm, 30 Jan 2026

THREE CONNACHT ACADEMY players have signed professional contracts.

Fiachna Barrett, Seán Naughton and Matthew Victory have all been rewarded for their progress.

Barrett, who turns 23 next month, made his debut in the December 2024 Challenge Cup match against Zebre.

This season, the Mayo-born tighthead prop has made six appearances off the bench.

21-year-old Naughton, who can play at full-back or out-half, featured in Connacht’s first six games of the season, scoring two tries, after making his debut in the aforementioned Zebre game.

22-year-old hooker Victory, who joined the Connacht Academy in 2023, made his debut in the Challenge Cup fixture against Montpellier earlier this month.

