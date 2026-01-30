The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
3 Connacht academy players sign pro contracts
THREE CONNACHT ACADEMY players have signed professional contracts.
Fiachna Barrett, Seán Naughton and Matthew Victory have all been rewarded for their progress.
Barrett, who turns 23 next month, made his debut in the December 2024 Challenge Cup match against Zebre.
This season, the Mayo-born tighthead prop has made six appearances off the bench.
21-year-old Naughton, who can play at full-back or out-half, featured in Connacht’s first six games of the season, scoring two tries, after making his debut in the aforementioned Zebre game.
22-year-old hooker Victory, who joined the Connacht Academy in 2023, made his debut in the Challenge Cup fixture against Montpellier earlier this month.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Connacht Fiachna Barrett hot prospects Matthew Victory Rugby Sean Naughton