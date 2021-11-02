Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 2 November 2021
Advertisement

40-year-old Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden

The star pulled out of Euro 2020 finals in June shortly before the tournament kicked off with a knee injury.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 1:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,422 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5589838
Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (file pic).
Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AC MILAN striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on Tuesday recalled to the Sweden squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying matches, a month after the star’s return to the national team was thwarted by injury.

Coach Janne Andersson included “Ibra,” who turned 40 last month, for the away games against Georgia on 11 November and Spain on 14 November.

Since he ended a five-year international retirement in March, Ibrahimovic has been called up three times by Sweden, but has only played twice.

He appeared in two World Cup qualifiers in late March, both of which Sweden won, but pulled out of Euro 2020 finals in June shortly before the tournament kicked off with a knee injury.

After returning for AC Milan in mid-September, Ibrahimovic suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon which ruled him out of two World Cup qualifiers in late September.

Ibrahimovic returned for Milan in mid-October and has appeared in five consecutive games, scoring twice. He struck his 150th Serie A goal against Roma on Sunday.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

After six games, Sweden lead European Group B with 15 points, two ahead of Spain.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie