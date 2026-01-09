6 under-the-radar Irish players hoping to inspire an FA Cup upset

Anthony Scully

THE FORMER Ireland U21 international has four goals in 22 appearances this season for Shrewsbury Town, who are 22nd in League Two. He will be hoping to add to his tally as the team travel to face Premier League strugglers Wolves this Saturday. The 26-year-old winger who was born in London qualifies for the Republic through his Dublin-born father Tony, who also had a notable career representing Crystal Palace, Man City and QPR among others.

Conor Coventry

The 25-year-old made his Ireland debut last November as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Portugal. Coventry is a similar type of defensive midfielder to fellow West Ham academy graduate Josh Cullen and is one option to replace the injured Burnley star for the World Cup qualification playoffs in March. Before then, however, Coventry will face a significant test of his ability. Having made 25 appearances for a Charlton side 19th in the Championship this season, the Addicks face their biggest challenge of the campaign so far as they host Chelsea on Saturday.

Neil Farrugia

Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley squad contains a sizeable Irish contingent. Farrugia, Luca Connell, David McGoldrick, Connor Barratt, Eoghan O’Connell, and Corey O’Keeffe are all on the books there. 26-year-old Farrugia joined from Shamrock Rovers in January 2025 and has made 30 first-team appearances since then for the club, who are 17th in League One. The winger will be hoping to get the nod for Monday’s high-profile cup tie away to Liverpool.

Conor Shaughnessy

The 29-year-old has missed a large portion of the season through injury but returned for Portsmouth at the end of December and could feature for Sunday’s home clash with Premier League title contenders Arsenal, potentially alongside promising Irish underage international Franco Umeh, who joined the club from Crystal Palace in September and made his debut in the win over Charlton on 29 December. Galway native Shaugnessy has made over 60 appearances for the club and was a key player as they sealed promotion to the Championship in 2024.

Jimmy Dunne

One of the likelier cup upsets this weekend could be when troubled Premier League club West Ham host QPR. Jimmy Dunne is captain of the Championship side and has featured 24 times this season for Julien Stéphan’s team, who are 11th in the table, three points off the playoff spots. The 28-year-old Dundalk native’s good form has seen him break into the Ireland squad, winning two caps, including a debut last March in the Nations League playoff against Bulgaria. If Dunne can inspire his side to victory at London Stadium, it will cause his stock to rise even higher.

Aidomo Emakhu

The 22-year-old has made 27 appearances for Millwall this season, and he willbe aiming to make it 28, as the Championship club travel to face Burnley, who may field a considerably weakened team with the priority of avoiding Premier League relegation for Scott Parker’s side. The Shamrock Rovers academy graduate has racked up almost 80 appearances since joining the Lions in 2023. He scored his first goal of the season in last month’s defeat by Hull, and with the club also vying for Premier League promotion as they sit fifth, Emakhu could make a strong start to the season even better by helping his side advance at the Clarets’ expense on Saturday.