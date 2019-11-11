This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aaron Connolly pulled from Ireland squad after scan

The Galway man won’t be involved against Denmark or New Zealand.

By Sean Farrell Monday 11 Nov 2019, 7:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,639 Views 5 Comments
Connolly in Geneva.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Connolly in Geneva.
Connolly in Geneva.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BRIGHTON STRIKER AARON Connolly has been withdrawn from Ireland’s squad for meetings with New Zealand and Denmark in the coming week.

The Galway man underwent a scan on his groin earlier today and the medical teams agreed to avoid further risk to the issue by playing in either Thursday’s friendly against New Zealand or Monday’s Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Denmark.

“Our team doctor Alan Byrne has spoken to the Brighton medical team and had a look at the scans,” Mick McCarthy said.

“The scans have confirmed the groin injury and Aaron won’t be ready in time for New Zealand and Denmark.”

McCarthy will not call up a replacement for the 19-year-old, who made his international debut against Georgia last month.

