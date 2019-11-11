Aaron Connolly pulled from Ireland squad after scan

BRIGHTON STRIKER AARON Connolly has been withdrawn from Ireland’s squad for meetings with New Zealand and Denmark in the coming week.

The Galway man underwent a scan on his groin earlier today and the medical teams agreed to avoid further risk to the issue by playing in either Thursday’s friendly against New Zealand or Monday’s Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Denmark.

“Our team doctor Alan Byrne has spoken to the Brighton medical team and had a look at the scans,” Mick McCarthy said.

“The scans have confirmed the groin injury and Aaron won’t be ready in time for New Zealand and Denmark.”

McCarthy will not call up a replacement for the 19-year-old, who made his international debut against Georgia last month.

