This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish teenager Connolly named Premier League 2 Player of the Year

The 19-year-old says his aim now is to break into Brighton’s first team.

By Ben Blake Friday 17 May 2019, 5:28 PM
47 minutes ago 1,577 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4640453
Connolly on the bench for Brighton's first team in the Carabao Cup at the start of this season.
Image: Gareth Fuller
Connolly on the bench for Brighton's first team in the Carabao Cup at the start of this season.
Connolly on the bench for Brighton's first team in the Carabao Cup at the start of this season.
Image: Gareth Fuller

THIS SEASON’S PREMIER League 2, the English top flight’s U23 equivalent, Player of the Year has gone to Aaron Connolly. 

The 19-year-old Brighton forward enjoyed an incredible first half to the campaign — scoring 11 goals and creating two assists in 15 league appearances.

On the final day of the January transfer window, Galway native Connolly went on loan to Luton Town for the remainder of the season but a hamstring injury restricted him to just two appearances for the League One champions.  

However, his exploits for the Seagulls have earned him this individual award as the reserve division’s best player. 

The former Mervue United schoolboy saw off competition from eight other players on the shortlist, including fellow Irish youngsters Adam Idah of Norwich City and Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone. 

“It’s a good personal achievement,” said the Ireland U19 international. “If someone told me at the start of the season, I would have laughed at it. It’s just been an unbelievable season — personally and for the team. 

I think I have to see myself pushing on to the first team here. I think that’s everyone’s ambition if you’re in the academy here. 

“I want to play for the first team at Brighton. If not that, hopefully I can play for a first team somewhere else permanently. But right now my ambition is to play for this first team. 

“Hopefully I can do that in the next few years.”

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne look at Ireland’s past in Super Rugby, the creative shift needed in Irish rugby and Peter O’Mahony tells us about his love of gardening:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie