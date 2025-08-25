IRELAND’S AARON HILL has upset 2024 world champion Kyren Wilson to reach the last 32 of the Wuhan Open.
Hill toppled Wilson 5-2 at the Optics Valley Gymnasium, adding the world number two to his list of tournament-play scalps which already included Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby from past events.
The 23-year-old Cork man also gained revenge of sorts on Wilson, who had defeated him 5-0 at the same stage of the same tournament last year.
Hill fired in three half centuries and a 124 en route to an impressive victory over the recent Shanghai Masters champion.
Hill, who has made a promising start to the season, reached the quarter-finals of the Wuhan Open in 2023. He will face the winner of Jimmy Robertson and Lei Peifan in the last 32.
Aaron Hill upsets world number two Kyren Wilson at Wuhan Open
