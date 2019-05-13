Irish youngster McKenna to have 8th professional fight in California next month

Aaron McKenna with his father Fergal (L), brother Stephen (C) and trainer Courage Tshabalala (R).

MONAGHAN TEENAGER AARON McKenna will fight for an eighth time as a professional at Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California on 21 June.

McKenna, a former amateur prodigy and Ireland’s second-youngest professional boxer after Cork’s James Power, has amassed a record of 7-0 with 4KOs since beginning his career in the punch-for-pay ranks on America’s west coast in December 2017.

Signed to Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, the 19-year-old ‘Silencer’ made his debut in Las Vegas and has since then fought exclusively in California.

He resides in Santa Monica with father and co-trainer Fergal as well as older brother Stevie, 22, himself a standout prospect who debuted with an explosive first-round win last month.

Aaron McKenna lands a right hand on Loretto Olivas last time out. Source: Valentin Romero

Aaron will feature in a six-round welterweight contest against an as-of-yet unnamed opponent on the undercard of Andrew Cancio’s rematch with Alberto Machado. The bill will be streamed live on subsciption platform DAZN in the States.

Stevie returns to the ring just over a week beforehand at The Hangar in Orange County on 13 June.

