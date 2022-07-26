Membership : Access or Sign Up
Aaron Ramsey free to find a new club after Juventus terminate contract

The 31-year-old’s time in Italy was dogged by injury and he spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Rangers.

Tuesday 26 Jul 2022
Aaron Ramsey in action for Wales in the Nations League.
Aaron Ramsey in action for Wales in the Nations League.
AARON RAMSEY IS to leave Juventus after his contract was mutually terminated.

The Wales midfielder had 12 months left on his deal in Turin but is now free to find another club ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Aaron Ramsey’s contract with Juventus has been mutually terminated,” the Serie A club said on their Twitter account. “All the best, @aaronramsey!”

Ramsey joined Juventus on a free transfer in 2019 after spending 11 years at Arsenal.

The 31-year-old’s time in Italy was dogged by injury and he spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Rangers in Scotland.

Injuries curtailed his impact in Scotland and Juventus were keen to come to an agreement to end Ramsey’s stay there with the player on a reported £400,000 per week.

Juventus did not give Ramsey a squad number ahead of the new season and left him out of the club’s pre-season tour to the United States.

Ramsey made just five appearances for Juve last season and the news of his departure will be welcomed by Wales manager Robert Page ahead of the World Cup in November.

While on international duty, Ramsey has remained a key player for Wales and Page wants him to be playing regular first-team football before the World Cup.

There has been interest from the MLS, where Ramsey’s Wales team-mate Gareth Bale has recently signed for Los Angeles FC.

But it is understood that Ramsey prefers to join a Premier League club to be closer to his Cardiff home.

