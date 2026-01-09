Everton's Ndiaye takes Senegal past 10-man Mali into AFCON semi-finals

Senegal 1

Mali 0

RECALLED STRIKER ILIMAN Ndiaye scored in the first half to give Senegal a 1-0 victory over 10-man Mali in Tangiers in the first Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.

Mali hopes were dealt a severe blow in first-half added time when Yves Bissouma was sent off after being shown a second yellow card.

The only goal followed a blunder by Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra, who then made a string of superb saves to prevent Senegal increasing their lead.

Senegal now face defending champions Ivory Coast or record seven-time winners Egypt, who meet on Saturday, in the semi-finals.

Malian Lassine Sinayoko appealed for a penalty just three minutes into the first half, alledging he was fouled by Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who was back after a one-match suspension.

However, the South African referee waved play on and VAR confirmed his decision was correct. Big-screen replays showed Sinayoko was guilty of simulation.

Advertisement

Mali captain Bissouma was yellow-carded midway through the half for fouling veteran Senegal striker and twice African Player of the Year Sadio Mane.

Sinayoko then broke clear only to be foiled by superb sliding tackle from fellow French Ligue 1 player Krepin Diatta.

The deadlock was broke after 27 minutes on a cold, cloudy evening in the Mediterranean city thanks to Everton forward Ndiaye.

He was involved three times in a move which ended with goalkeeper Djigui Diarra allowing a Krepin Diarra cross to slip under his body and Ndiaye struck the loose ball into the net.

- Bissouma sent off -

While the goal was a gift, it gave Senegal a deserved lead as they had dominated possession in only the second AFCON clash between the countries. The first was drawn at the group stage in 2004.

Pape Gueye, who scored twice for Senegal in the last-16 victory over Sudan, was just off target with a shot from outside the box.

Then, for the second successive knockout match, Mali were reduced to 10 men before half-time with Bissouma shown a second yellow card, followed by a red.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder fouled Idrissa Gueye in midfield and Malian pleas for the incident to be reviewed by VAR were rejected.

Mali displayed tremendous spirit when reduced to 10 men against Tunisia in the round of 16, and it was evident again against the Senegalese as the second half progressed.

They came close to levelling on 55 minutes when defender Abdoulaye Diaby advanced for a free-kick. His close-range shot brought a reflex save from former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Diarra atoned for his first-half blunder by making several superb saves to keep alive Malian dreams of winning a maiden AFCON title.

With 15 minutes of regular time remaining, scorer Ndiaye was substituted. In his place came 17-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward Ibrahim Mbaye, whose goal sealed victory over Sudan.

Diarra rescued Mali again as time ticked away, blocking a shot from substitute Pathe Ciss, who had broken clear.

The Malian goalkeeper made another outstanding save during seven minutes of added time by pushing away a Lamine Camara volley.

– © AFP 2026