Ireland win Aga Khan in dramatic jump-off with France

IRELAND WON THE Aga Khan trophy for the first time since 2015 in a dramatic jump-off with France at the RDS today.

Ireland and France were tied on four penalty points at the end of the regular event, with Cian O’Connor nervelessly securing a jump-off with a clear final round.

Marc Dilasser went first for France on Arioto Du Gevres and went around the course cleanly, setting a time to beat of 31.81. Conor Swail and Count Me In got the nod to secure victory for Ireland and delivered: another faultless round in the quicker time of 30.31. It meant another success for the Irish team of Swail, O’Connor, Max Wachman, and Shane Sweetnam a week after they secured qualification for the Paris Olympics. Chef de Mission is Michael Blake.

With Ireland first and France second, Switzerland finished third, accumulating eight penalty points.

Advertisement

There followed the Dutch in fourth (12), Brazil in fifth (also 12), USA (20), and Norway (44.)