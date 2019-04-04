This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 4 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A 14/1 shot and other tips to consider on Ladies' Day at Aintree

Thom Malone runs through his picks for Friday.

By Thom Malone Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 6:30 PM
5 minutes ago 78 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4574886
Patiently Waiting (right) and Brian Hughes at Ascot last year.
Image: Julian Herbert
Patiently Waiting (right) and Brian Hughes at Ascot last year.
Patiently Waiting (right) and Brian Hughes at Ascot last year.
Image: Julian Herbert

IT’S LADIES’ DAY at Aintree on Friday, not an occasion for the faint-hearted.

It is a once in a lifetime experience, with any luck. For those of us of insufficient coronary fortitude, the racing is on the telly.

The first televised race sees plenty of the vanquished from Cheltenham line up in the Betway Top Novices Hurdle (2.20).

Olly Murphy sending Itchy Feet here rather than Thomas Derby is eye-catching in the entries. Precious Cargo tops the market but he is taking a big step up in class.

Sophomore trainer Murphy has had an incredible season and indeed career so far, less than two years after taking out a licence.

A Grade one win with Itchy Feet (10/3) would top it off nicely.

The Melling Chase, now known as the JLT Chase, has been shorn of a superstar in Altior but those that have gotten closest to him appear. Waiting Patiently (5/2) had been tagged as a potential star in waiting but has been a disappointment so far this season.

He has only run twice though and perhaps he needed the run behind Cyrname last time will bring him along. Connections love the horse and are sure he is a Grade One performer. He might take advantage of the smaller field in the Melling.

The handicapper did seem to get a little carried away but he was very impressive from the front at Ascot — beating Waiting Patiently by 17 lengths. He is undoubtedly a more impressive horse at Ascot, and he’s definitely not the best chaser in training, but he is better than the rest of this field.

Peter Fahey with Peregrine Run Peregrine Run and trainer Peter Fahey. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Topham Chase (4.05) is a first opportunity for the professional jockeys to have a go over the Grand National fences at the festival. Theatre Territory, off a potential featherweight, would be interesting. Ironically, he’s usually ridden by an amateur jockey in Sam Waley Cohen.

One that catches the eye, despite the poor record of Irish-trained runners in the race, is
Peregrine Run (14/1). He has always been talented but is not always the most consistent. His Novice Hurdle win over Wholestone and West Approach suggests his mark of 150 is workable, if not lenient.

The unique test of track, trip and obstacles could reignite Peregrine Run’s career and set up a tilt at the 2020 Grand National itself.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Thom Malone

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie