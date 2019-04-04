A 14/1 shot and other tips to consider on Ladies' Day at Aintree

IT’S LADIES’ DAY at Aintree on Friday, not an occasion for the faint-hearted.

It is a once in a lifetime experience, with any luck. For those of us of insufficient coronary fortitude, the racing is on the telly.

The first televised race sees plenty of the vanquished from Cheltenham line up in the Betway Top Novices Hurdle (2.20).

Olly Murphy sending Itchy Feet here rather than Thomas Derby is eye-catching in the entries. Precious Cargo tops the market but he is taking a big step up in class.

Sophomore trainer Murphy has had an incredible season and indeed career so far, less than two years after taking out a licence.

A Grade one win with Itchy Feet (10/3) would top it off nicely.

The Melling Chase, now known as the JLT Chase, has been shorn of a superstar in Altior but those that have gotten closest to him appear. Waiting Patiently (5/2) had been tagged as a potential star in waiting but has been a disappointment so far this season.

He has only run twice though and perhaps he needed the run behind Cyrname last time will bring him along. Connections love the horse and are sure he is a Grade One performer. He might take advantage of the smaller field in the Melling.

The handicapper did seem to get a little carried away but he was very impressive from the front at Ascot — beating Waiting Patiently by 17 lengths. He is undoubtedly a more impressive horse at Ascot, and he’s definitely not the best chaser in training, but he is better than the rest of this field.

Peregrine Run and trainer Peter Fahey. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Topham Chase (4.05) is a first opportunity for the professional jockeys to have a go over the Grand National fences at the festival. Theatre Territory, off a potential featherweight, would be interesting. Ironically, he’s usually ridden by an amateur jockey in Sam Waley Cohen.

One that catches the eye, despite the poor record of Irish-trained runners in the race, is

Peregrine Run (14/1). He has always been talented but is not always the most consistent. His Novice Hurdle win over Wholestone and West Approach suggests his mark of 150 is workable, if not lenient.

The unique test of track, trip and obstacles could reignite Peregrine Run’s career and set up a tilt at the 2020 Grand National itself.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: