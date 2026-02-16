'He would want me to keep going' - Alan O’Sullivan on brother Michael's one-year anniversary

ON THE ANNIVERSARY of Michael O’Sullivan’s tragic death, his brother Alan has spoken of the emotion of life without his brother and how honouring his memory is inspiring his own journey in the saddle.

It was on 6 February 2025 that the Cheltenham Festival-winning rider suffered a fall at Thurles that would ultimately claim his life 10 days later on 16 February.

O’Sullivan’s death united racing in sorrow, and few would have blamed his brother if he had decided never to set eyes on a horse again.

However, racing is in the blood of the O’Sullivan dynasty and out of the visceral darkness of the last 12 months has come the inspiration to follow in the footprints of his sibling and continue living out their deep-rooted equine dreams.

“I was Michael’s shadow growing up, following him everywhere,” said O’Sullivan.

“When it’s just the two of you, you do everything together and have the same interests. He was my big brother, and I was trying to do whatever Michael was doing.

“At first I thought I might not want to (ride again), but there hasn’t really been that moment yet and as soon as I got on a horse it just felt as natural as it does for any horseman.

“My mother is a worrier and I didn’t want to put her through any more strain, which I think would stop me, but she told me to keep going and doing what I love.

“I suppose it’s comforting that Michael was able to do what he loved. He wasn’t here very long, but he never had a day where he wasn’t fulfilling his dream.

Alan O'Sullivan after winning at the Galway festival last year.

“He was never short of confidence and he just enjoyed life. When he was riding in the big races he was doing what he loved and his confidence would always come through when he was riding.

“His achievements inspire me, and he would want me to keep going too, he knew how much I loved it. You are just trying to make him proud and if I could achieve half of what he achieved then I would be a happy man.”

There are no rules when it comes to grief, with the occasional high often swiftly followed by the deepest longing for those lost.

They say time heals the broken heart, but for the O’Sullivan family, the secon -hand has barely stopped turning during a 12 months where inner resolve faces daily questioning on the route to a “new normal”.

Speaking to the Press Association, O’Sullivan said: “The last year has flown by and it still feels like yesterday. It’s been very tough, but we’ve been very lucky with the people we have around us. It’s been a case of taking things day by day.

“It’s still pretty raw and it’s only been a year and you have times where you think has it really happened. It probably won’t get any easier, but we just have to keep driving on.

“My parents are doing as well as can be, my dad as well as being a racing man is a farmer, and he keeps himself busy working incredibly hard and that hasn’t changed. Both my mother and father are incredibly strong people.

“It is a new normal for us, and it’s just getting used to that, but we’re not the only ones who have gone through loss. We are just learning to get on with things and take it day by day.”

It was in 2023 when O’Sullivan shot to prominence with a double at National Hunt’s showpiece meeting, excelling aboard Barry Connell’s Marine Nationale in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle before adding the Fred Winter aboard Jazzy Matty later that same day.

Both horses would strike again on an afternoon of raw emotion at the Cheltenham Festival held little under a month after the jockey’s death – moments of togetherness with the close-knit racing community that have provided comfort for a family appreciative of their sport.

That support has been evident on days of triumph for the younger O’Sullivan during his own fledgling riding career, such as his emotional victory in the famous JP McManus silks often worn by his brother during the Galway Festival.

Michael O'Sullivan after his victory at the Cheltenham Festival in 2023.

O’Sullivan said: “The racing community on both sides of the Irish Sea have been brilliant to us and have helped a lot.

“Given how close we were, there’s been times I would love to just pick up the phone to Michael, but I’ve been lucky with the people I have around me. I might not be able to pick up the phone to Michael, but there are still people there to talk to.

“You have to take the highs as well as the lows and there have been some great days in the last year among the sadness, the race in Galway with Filey Bay and I won the race in memory of Michael at Fairyhouse not so long ago with all the family there.

“We’re a big family and very close, so you’re never alone, but there are some highs and lows, like there are in everyone’s life. I guess for us it’s just a bit more extreme.”

Just like his brother, the younger O’Sullivan has continued his education in his native Cork, soon to graduate with a degree in pharmaceutical biotechnology.

The technology lab may be a far cry from the racecourse, but that is where the heart and soul of the family will always lie, and he will soon undertake the same decisions Michael himself faced when deciding to turn professional and making the early inroads in a career ultimately cut short far too soon.

“I’m in my final year of college now and looking forward to getting that out the way,” O’Sullivan explained. “I’m studying pharmaceutical biotechnology so a totally different world to racing, but it allows me to ride as an amateur still.

“Once it’s out the way, I’m looking forward to giving the riding a good go either as an amateur or professional. At the moment I don’t know which, and I’ll have a think about it between now and Punchestown (Festival).

“I’m following a very similar path to Michael and whether I can match his achievements I don’t know, but it’s nice to follow in his footsteps.”