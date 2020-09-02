Alan Reynolds leaves Dundalk as Oriel Park overhaul continues

Reynolds: follows Perth and Gill in leaving Dundalk.

ASSISTANT MANAGER ALAN Reynolds has left Dundalk, following Vinny Perth and John Gill out the door at Oriel Park.

Reynolds’ future with the Lilywhites was uncertain following the shock decision to sack manager Vinny Perth and replace him with Italian Filippo Giovagnoli.

Gill, who was first-team coach under Perth, announced his decision to leave the club last week, and assistant manager Reynolds has now followed suit.

Dundalk’s Premier Division title defence has faltered with just two points from a possible 12 since the league resumed last month, while the Lilywhites also lost their Champions League qualifier against NK Celje of Slovenia.

“Dundalk FC can confirm that John Gill and Alan Reynolds have both left Oriel Park,” a statement read this morning.

Gill had been in place as first-team coach since the start of the 2019 season. Reynolds joined as assistant manager in June before he was also appointed as Ireland U21 assistant manager under Jim Crawford.

