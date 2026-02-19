Offaly's Alex Dunne signs for Alpine's F1 academy

IRISH FORMULA 2 driver Alex Dunne has joined Alpine’s young driver programme for the 2026 season, according to BBC reports.

While the deal is yet to be announced, the Offaly driver drove with an Alpine livery on his Rodin Motorsport car at Formula 2′s pre-season test in Barcelona and BBC Sport has learned a contract has been signed.

Advertisement

Dunne finished fifth in the F2 standings in his rookie season last year, but does not have the Super Licence points to become an official reserve for the team’s Formula 1 drivers, Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.

Joining Alpine will, however, allow the team to compare Dunne’s potential to their other junior drivers.

Dunne, 20, began 2025 contracted to McLaren, where his imopressive Formula 2 performances opened the door to the opportunity of driving in a Formula 1 practice session.

He set the fourth-fastest time in Austria, just 0.069 seconds shy of championship challenger Oscar Piastri.

There, Dunne became the first Irish driver to participate in a Formula 1 weekend in over two decades.

Dunne and McLaren announced a shock split in September when the Irishman was released.