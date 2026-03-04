Alex Dunne confirmed as Alpine Academy driver ahead of second season in F2

ALPINE F1 TEAM have confirmed the signing of Alex Dunne to their academy, with the Irishman set to remain with Rodin for his second season in Formula 2.

Offaly native Dunne, who departed McLaren’s equivalent driver development programme last October, will now sport Alpine’s livery on his F2 car when he competes in the opening F2 race of the new campaign in Melbourne this weekend.

The 20-year-old will have eyes on the F2 title after an impressive debut season in which he scored two wins, two pole positions, eight podiums, and a couple of unfortunate retirements en route to a fifth-place finish overall.

Welcoming @alexdunneracing to the BWT Alpine Academy 🤝



The Irishman will compete in @Formula2 this season with @RodinMotorsport. pic.twitter.com/YyMGCfAj98 — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) March 4, 2026

Dunne also participated in two Free Practice 1 sessions for McLaren at last year’s Austrian and Italian Grands Prix, posting the fourth fastest time of the session in Spielberg.

However, with McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri contracted until 2027 and 2028 respectively, Dunne departed in search of a better opportunity for a full-time F1 seat.

As has been mooted in recent weeks, Dunne has landed at Alpine, with the team and driver confirming the move on Wednesday morning.

“I’m really happy to be joining the Alpine Academy and making this next step in my racing career,” Dunne said. “I ‘m very grateful for the trust the team has in me to represent the team and the brand on the global stage in Formula 2, which has proven to be the perfect place to progress young drivers into professional racing roles.

“Naturally, after a competitive season in 2025, the goal this year is to fight for the Drivers’ Championship. Last year was a great experience on many fronts: lots learned, lots gained, some challenges along the way, but everything has made me a better driver, a better person, and I aim to give my all for Alpine and doing my best as an Alpine Academy driver.

“It would be great to reward the team for their faith with wins and podiums and I am excited to work together with everyone in this next chapter of my career.”

Flavio Briatore, Alpine’s executive advisor, added: “We are pleased to welcome Alex to Alpine as a member of our academy. His performances in Formula 2 and also his Free Practice sessions in Formula 1 last year were impressive and he is clearly a very talented young driver with pure, natural speed.

“We have a talented pool of drivers in Formula 2 with Gabriele Mini and Kush Maini. We look forward to watching the three of them compete in Formula 2 in 2026 where the goal is very clear: to win the Drivers’ Championship.”