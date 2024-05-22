GAA announce All-Ireland SFC fixtures for June Bank Holiday weekend

THE GAA HAVE tonight confirmed the fixtures for Round 2 of the All-Ireland senior football championship on the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The throw-in times and venues have been revealed with three group games on the Saturday, and the remaining five pencilled in for the Sunday.

The next round of games for the Tailteann Cup have also been finalised, along with the All-Ireland U20 hurling final involving newly-crowned Leinster champions Offaly and the winners of Friday’s Munster decider as Cork face Tipperary.

The live coverage of the games will see GAAGO screen Roscommon v Mayo and Dublin v Cavan on the Saturday. The RTÉ Sunday Game fixtures will be Meath against Kerry, and Derry meeting Armagh, while GAAGO also have Sligo against Antrim in the Tailteann Cup.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 1 June

All-Ireland senior football championship

Group 3: Cork v Donegal, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2.30pm.

Group 2: Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 5pm - GAAGO

Group 2: Cavan v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm – GAAGO

Tailteann Cup

Group 4: Limerick v London, Parnell Park, 1.30pm.

Group 1: Longford v Waterford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.

Group 3: Fermanagh v Laois, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 3.45pm.

Group 4: Wicklow v Carlow, Parnell Park, 3.45pm.

Group 1: Kildare v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 6pm.

All-Ireland U20 hurling final

Offaly v Cork/Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, 7.15pm.

*****

Sunday 2 June

All-Ireland senior football championship

Group 3: Tyrone v Clare, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 1.30pm.

Group 4: Meath v Kerry, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm – RTÉ.

Group 1: Westmeath v Galway, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3pm.

Group 4: Monaghan v Louth, Clones, 3.30pm.

Group 1: Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park, 4pm – RTÉ.

Tailteann Cup

Group 4: Down v Offaly, Kingspan Breffni, 1.45pm.

Group 2: Wexford v Tipperary, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 2pm.

Group 2: Sligo v Antrim, Kingspan Breffni, 4pm - GAAGO.

Christy Ring Cup

Final: Kildare v Derry, Croke Park, 2.15pm - Spórt TG4.

Nickey Rackard Cup

Final: Donegal v Mayo, Croke Park, 4.15pm - Spórt TG4.

Lory Meagher Cup

Final: Fermanagh v Longford, Croke Park, 12.15pm - Spórt TG4.