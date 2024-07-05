Limerick, Kilkenny and Clare name teams for All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

LIMERICK MANAGER JOHN Kiely has made two changes to his starting team for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final showdown against Cork.

Sean Finn returns to the champions’ defence in place of the injured Barry Nash, while Seamus Flanagan starts at full-forward ahead of Shane O’Brien.

Darragh O’Donovan and Richie English are both named on the bench.

John Kiely and his management has announced their Limerick senior hurling team and match panel for this Sundays All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final v Cork

Cork named their team last night, with Robert Downey included as one change to the Rebels side.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 4pm, with the game live on RTÉ and BBC.

Kilkenny and Clare have also shown their respective hands for Saturday’s semi-final.

Derek Lyng & his selectors have named the Kilkenny team to play Clare in the All-Ireland SHC Semifinal tomorrow in Croke Park.



The very best of luck to the players, management & backroom team - proudly sponsored by @TirlanFarmLife @tirlan_



— Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) July 5, 2024

The Cats are unchanged from their Leinster final win over Dublin, while the Banner keep switches to a minimum from their quarter-final victory against Wexford.

Aidan McCarthy is named to start ahead of Aaron Shanagher.

Throw-in at GAA HQ tomorrow is 3pm, with the action also live on RTÉ and BBC.

The Clare side to face Kilkenny in tomorrow’s All Ireland Senior Hurling Semi Final has been named .

Throw in at Croke Park is at 3:00pm.

— Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) July 5, 2024

Limerick (v Cork)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell) 6. Declan Hannon (Adare — captain) 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Will O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh) 9. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s) 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon) 15. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Cork (v Limerick)

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Kilkenny (v Clare)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan),

5. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), 6. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 7. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels — captain)

10 Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 11. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 12. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

13. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 14. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan), 15. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

Clare (v Kilkenny)

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley — captain), 4. Conor Leen (Corofin)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla),

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

13. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis), 15. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis).