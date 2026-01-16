Amber Barrett signs for Strasbourg, Ireland's World Cup qualifier opener set for Tallaght

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Amber Barrett has signed for French side Racing Club Strasbourg.

The Donegal striker, whose famous goal at Hampden Park sent Ireland to their first World Cup, makes the move from Standard Liège in Belgium.

As she turns 30 today, Barrett bid an emotional farewell with “one of the most difficult things I’ve had to write” on social media.

“After 2.5 seasons in Standard Liège I have decided to leave the club to pursue another challenge for myself and my career. I leave with nothing other than a deep sense of gratitude, adoration, appreciation and respect for the club and what it has done for me.”

Barrett, who previously represented FC Köln and Turbine Potsdam in Germany, scored 22 goals in 32 matches for Liège, where she played alongside fellow Irish internationals Claire O’Riordan and Aoife Covlill.

Strasbourg are currently sixth in the French top-flight, Division 1 Féminine. Andrew Omobamidele is also at the club, which is owned by BlueCo alongside Chelsea.

Barrett will wear the number 10 jersey, and could make her debut against Lens tomorrow.

Ireland WNT return to Tallaght for opener. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Ireland will host France at Tallaght Stadium in their opening 2027 World Cup qualifier on 3 March.

While the FAI are yet to announce their home venues, The 42 reported the likely destination this week and Uefa have since confirmed Tallaght on their website.

Carla Ward’s side also welcome Poland and Netherlands to these shores later in the campaign, having recently altered their games between Tallaght, Aviva Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The away fixtures are set for Utrecht, Gdansk and Grenoble.