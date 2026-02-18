'It’s all been insanely amazing' - Irish teenager reflects on Olympic debut

ANABELLE ZURBAY DESCRIBED her Olympic debut as “insanely amazing” as the youngest member of Team Ireland reflected on an impressive performance in the Women’s Slalom at the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

The 17-year-old finished 48th with a combined time of 1:58.50.

The overall competition was won in style by USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin in 1:39.10, who added a third Olympic gold medal to her collection. Silver went to Camille Ras from Switzerland, and bronze went to Anna Swenn Larsson, in a dramatic finish, as several of the top seeds in the second run did not finish.

A good recovery from Ireland’s Anabelle Zurbay in Run 2 of the women’s slalom. The 17-year-old finishes 48th overall in Cortina. pic.twitter.com/Xd3WbIVfKO — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 18, 2026

Zurbay showed resilience and maturity on a turn-heavy course, safely navigating both runs to complete all four races she started at these Games.

“I feel really good. It definitely wasn’t exactly the last one was what I was hoping for, but I’m honestly really happy to just make it down to the finish line and say that I finished all of my runs, which I feel like that’s a bit difficult in slalom for sure.

“This one was super turny and it was a bit more of a divot for sure. So it’s hard. I started off strong and then I don’t know what happened, but I caught my ski and almost face planted, but I saved it and pulled it together.

“It was kind of sucky because it was right on the top, flat there, but you can’t control that, and then I hit it hard trying to come down here. At the end I just got thrown, I think in a hole or something, and it almost went out, but I just tried to stick with it. I knew if I made it to the finish, that was my ultimate goal.”

Following the second clip, Zurbay’s quick reaction kept her in contention, “I was like, ‘oh, I’m not going to be able to make it.’ And then I was like, I’m going to try. There’s no point in giving up now. I’m almost here.

“It’s been pretty overwhelming, but it’s a really great experience just to be here and just able to ski. Definitely.

“I think just the whole thing has been a highlight, honestly. The village, really great training into Bormio and then pushing out of the start here, it’s all been insanely amazing.”

Zurbay will now return home to school, but only briefly as she is then competing in the World Juniors in Norway followed by another week at home before the US Nationals.

Team Ireland’s focus now switches to freestyle skiing, when Ben Lynch will make his Olympic debut in Livigno on the halfpipe tomorrow.