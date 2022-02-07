Brilliant Coscoran wins World Indoor Tour mile in New York, with McCann third

ANDREW COSCORAN PRODUCED an outstanding run to win the World Indoor Tour mile in New York last night, and capped a memorable weekend for Irish athletics.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympian clocked an electric 3:53.64 — the sixth fastest Irish indoor time ever across the distance.

Coscoran, a native of Balbriggan in Dublin, finished 0.19 ahead of USA’s Colby Alexander to triumph at the Ocean Breeze Athletics Complex.

Fellow Irishman Luke McCann was next home in 3:53.87, sealing an impressive third-place finish.

Irish milers are back! Outstanding run by @SpaceAthletics & Global Running Adventures athlete @AndrewCoscoran to win the #WorldIndoorTour mile in 3:53.64 this evening. Amazing race by fellow Irishman @lukemccann98 to finish 3rd in 3:53.87. @dublintrackclub #irishathletics pic.twitter.com/pvEBfJOTsi — Richard Donovan (@RichardDonovan7) February 6, 2022

“The win, a PB and up there in the Irish all-time list — happy out,” Coscoran told journalist Cathal Dennehy afterwards, bouncing back from a disappointing season-opening 4:03.81 mile at the Millrose Games last week.

“3:53 and two Irish milers, we’re back baby,” McCann beamed while embracing Coscoran, having gone seventh on the all-time list himself.

Huge performances from @AndrewCoscoran and @lukemccann98 New York😱



Coscoran wins the men’s mile at the World Indoor Tour Meet in a PR of 3:53.64 to go 6th on all time list🤩



McCann takes a huge chunk of his PB to come home in third in 3:53:87👏🏻#WorldIndoorTour pic.twitter.com/C4YvPXseSy — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) February 6, 2022

The results wrapped up a memorable weekend for Irish athletics, in which Rhasidat Adeleke ran the nation’s fastest-ever 200m indoor time and Molly Scott built on her own record-breaking run with a win over the European champion at the Czech Indoor Gala.

Elsewhere at last night’s meet in New York, Sarah Lavin finished fifth in the women’s 60m hurdles, while Georgie Hartigan and Síofra Cléirigh Büttner were home eighth and 10th respectively in the women’s 1500m.