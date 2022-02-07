Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 7 February 2022
Advertisement

Brilliant Coscoran wins World Indoor Tour mile in New York, with McCann third

‘We’re back, baby!’

By Emma Duffy Monday 7 Feb 2022, 11:41 AM
8 minutes ago 163 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5675817
Andrew Coscoran (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Andrew Coscoran (file pic).
Andrew Coscoran (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ANDREW COSCORAN PRODUCED an outstanding run to win the World Indoor Tour mile in New York last night, and capped a memorable weekend for Irish athletics.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympian clocked an electric 3:53.64 — the sixth fastest Irish indoor time ever across the distance.

Coscoran, a native of Balbriggan in Dublin, finished 0.19 ahead of USA’s Colby Alexander to triumph at the Ocean Breeze Athletics Complex.

Fellow Irishman Luke McCann was next home in 3:53.87, sealing an impressive third-place finish.

“The win, a PB and up there in the Irish all-time list — happy out,” Coscoran told journalist Cathal Dennehy afterwards, bouncing back from a disappointing season-opening 4:03.81 mile at the Millrose Games last week.

“3:53 and two Irish milers, we’re back baby,” McCann beamed while embracing Coscoran, having gone seventh on the all-time list himself.

The results wrapped up a memorable weekend for Irish athletics, in which Rhasidat Adeleke ran the nation’s fastest-ever 200m indoor time and Molly Scott built on her own record-breaking run with a win over the European champion at the Czech Indoor Gala.

Elsewhere at last night’s meet in New York, Sarah Lavin finished fifth in the women’s 60m hurdles, while Georgie Hartigan and Síofra Cléirigh Büttner were home eighth and 10th respectively in the women’s 1500m.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie