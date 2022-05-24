Membership : Access or Sign Up
'I lost my mind' - World number seven apologises after blasting ball passed groundsman

Andrey Rublev smashed the ball against the courtside chair during the French Open.

By AFP Tuesday 24 May 2022, 6:57 PM
Image: Christophe Ena
Image: Christophe Ena

RUSSIA’S ANDREY RUBLEV said “I lost my mind” after angrily smashing a ball which narrowly missed a court groundsman at the French Open on Tuesday.

The world number seven blasted the ball against a courtside chair after dropping the first set of his opening round match against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo.

It then rebounded and just whizzed past the head of the groundsman who was brushing the clay surface of the court between sets.

“I lost my mind for a moment, and of course I regret what I did. It’s unacceptable to hit the way the ball I hit it,” said the Russian, who went on to register a 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win.

“Better if I just hit the racquet on the seat, because the ball can affect someone.

“This is unprofessional from my side, and hopefully I will never do it again.”

Novak Djokovic was famously disqualified from the US Open in 2020 when he angrily swiped at a ball which hit a line judge.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

