'We’ve got to have courage to go out there and win the game'

NO GAME IN Ireland’s Six Nations calendar carries the same weight as playing England. For the majority of Ireland supporters it is the one game they want to win more than any other. For the players and coaches, it is the game that so often shapes the perception of their campaign.

When Ireland are not winning Six Nations titles, they tend to be measured by how far off England they are. That gap has been of real concern ever since Joe Schmidt described his team as ‘broken’ following a bruising 12-point loss in Dublin back in 2019.

Ireland would ship 57 points to Eddie Jones’ team under a burning Twickenham sun a few months later. Last year’s Six Nations brought a 24-12 defeat at the same venue before an 18-7 defeat – which was far more comfortable than the scoreline suggests – in the Autumn Nations Cup completed a hat-trick of London losses for Ireland.

It is hard to argue that Ireland have grown into a much improved team since these great rivals last met.

The camp have claimed the manner of their defeats to Wales and France was not as concerning as some made out, but both games displayed a worrying lack of clarity or conviction going forward. Italy may as well not have turned up for the round three game in Rome, while last weekend, Ireland left Edinburgh cursing the way in which they let Scotland come back into a game that should have long been out of their reach.

So what gives Andy Farrell confidence that this time, it will be different, and that come Saturday evening, England won’t inflict a fifth successive defeat on Ireland?

“Through learning the lessons from the games you’ve talked about,” Farrell says.

I feel that the last outing (against England) – it was a physical game like it always is, certainly at Twickenham, but I felt that we were within ourselves a little bit, regarding playing the game that’s in front of us, so hopefully we can combine the two this week and give a good account of ourselves.

“We’ve got to have courage to go out there and win the game and (make) the statement that we want to make to ourselves, first and foremost.”

Courage is an interesting word for Farrell to use. Throughout this Six Nations he has repeatedly described the mood within his squad as ‘buoyant’, a suggestion the players are confident in, and excited by, the things they are working on behind the scenes.

Maybe a big performance is coming this weekend. The return of Jacob Stockdale – a player once maligned for his own defensive capabilities – adds some extra security in the back three as James Lowe pays the price for his struggles off the ball.

Bundee Aki’s selection at centre is not the most exciting, but might be the most sensible given the opposition. Tadhg Beirne’s various threats remain in place as he moves into the second row, while a backrow of CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan will carry hard and tackle all day.

Jack Conan makes his first Six Nations start since 2019. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dave Kilcoyne’s inclusion ahead of Cian Healy adds some extra dynamism to the pack while Conor Murray returns from injury at scrum-half.

Even with Garry Ringrose, James Ryan and Will Connors all ruled out, Farrell has been able to select strong matchday squad full of dynamic, explosive players.

The message directed at them throughout the tournament has been to go out and deliver come matchday.

This is where that word, courage, comes into play. It is hard to imagine Ireland beating England up on Saturday, so they will need to be smart in their approach and take their chances when they come. It is perhaps ever harder to envisage them turning on the style and carving England open, but if they play within themselves again, we are heading for a familiar outcome.

That they welcome an England team riding high from a thrilling win over France only adds to the sense that Ireland will need to produce their best performance under Farrell if they are to end their championship on a positive note.

The head coach certainly isn’t expecting too many surprises.

Look, the theme is always the same, isn’t it? When you’re up against a top-class side like England, your set-piece has got to be really good and we struggled exit-wise (against them previously), they put us under pressure last time around – we couldn’t get out of our half.

“They obviously come with a strong kicking game. They kick the ball nice and early and try to win territory in that regard and again, that’s why your exit play and your set-piece play has to be rock solid, first and foremost.

“And then obviously handling their big one-out runners, their big strong runners that can get over the gain line and create some space out wide for them. Those things won’t change against any England side.

“We’re certainly aware of that. We’re also obviously aware that they’ve started pretty well against us in the past.”

The big surprise in the England team sees Elliot Daly named at 13 to partner Owen Farrell in midfield, replacing the injured Henry Slade. Daly regularly slotted in at 13 during his days with Wasps, but the 28-year-old has been almost exclusively used at fullback since moving to Saracens in 2019, while his last start at centre for England came in November 2016.

Farrell, however, played down the affect that unexpected switch might have on England’s backline.

I don’t think it will change that much. Elliot will just be himself. He always flows into that channel anyway. He started out as nothing but a 13 so he’s very experienced in that regard, and they’ve obviously put Elliot back in there and they’re very comfortable to do so because he’s able to use his left foot, and that’s what Henry Slade used to do as well.”

The emotional charge for Ireland comes in the shape of CJ Stander, a player who has made a remarkable imprint in just five years of Test rugby. Saturday’s game will of course be Stander’s last for Ireland.

His departure leaves a void Farrell had not been expecting to fill.

“Well look, any organisation would miss CJ Stander because of the type of bloke he is first and foremost, never mind the rugby player,” Farrell says.

“He’s the most genuine, honest bloke that I’ve ever worked with. As far as my mates and my family are concerned, I’d be 100% proud to call him a friend for life, and that will continue to be the case.

“As a player, he’s an absolute dream to coach, a dream to coach. So any organisation is going to miss that and we’ll certainly miss him around the place, because of what he brings, week to week.

“As far as the rest (of the players in that position) are concerned, we’re pretty healthy in that department.

“We’ve got some real good strength in depth and I’m sure some of those players will be saying ‘well, this is my chance now to stake a claim for that jersey.’ So I’m looking forward to that.”

