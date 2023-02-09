'Home advantage has to be a weapon for us' - Ireland look to bring the noise against France

THERE’S A SMALL part of Andy Farrell that wishes he wasn’t heading to the coaches box when France come to town on Saturday.

The round two Six Nations clash at Aviva Stadium is set to be a blockbuster encounter as the top two ranked teams in the world face off in a fixture billed as a potential Grand Slam decider.

The Ireland head coach has spent the week preparing for the clash at the IRFU’s high performance centre at Abbotstown but earlier today he got to sample the sense of anticipation around the leafy streets of Dublin 4.

“Everyone is looking forward to this,” said Farrell, speaking at Aviva Stadium after naming his team for Saturday’s game.

“We’ve had half a day off today, I’ve been walking around Sandymount there and everyone is pumped.

You know, I wish I was going to the game, and walking down to the game with my mates or my family or kids, because this is the type of game that everyone wants to be part of.

“Home advantage has to be a weapon for us. We’ve all got a responsibility for that.”

Ireland head into the game without a number of frontliners, with Dan Sheehan joining Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy on the treatment tables.

With Sheehan out, Rob Herring is named to make his first Six Nations start in two years.

“Anyone would miss a player in that type of form,” Farrell said of Sheehan. “But at the same time, I sound like a broken record but it’s great in the sense that this is exactly what’s going to happen down the track in the World Cup. Internationally rugby is only going to get bigger and better, so therefore it’s always going to be about the squad.

“When you get to the World Cup, you’ve a smaller squad. There’s a 12-day turnaround there as far as concussion is concerned, HIAs etc, so you’re always going to be numbers down and you’ve got to be able to roll with the punches as far as that’s concerned.

“We’re happy with how our squad is developing, pushing each other and competing against each other. Rob has always added to our performance, let’s put it that way and I also think he can do a good job in this type of game for us.”

There was also some doubt around Conor Murray’s availability, due to personal reasons, but Farrell stated the scrum-half is “good to go” for the weekend. The Ireland boss added that Tadhg Furlong was not close to making the cut this week as he continues to recover from a calf issue.

France were unconvincing in scraping past Italy on Sunday but Ireland are anticipating a much sterner challenge this weekend.

“I think they’re a fantastic team,” Farrell added.

I was actually speaking to Fabien Galthié at the launch and I congratulated him because it wasn’t just an unbelievable year for him was it, they couldn’t have done any better? Going unbeaten and playing the way that they played, I think it speaks volumes for where they’re at at this moment in time.

“I think their coaching staff, the backroom staff, the players alike have got something really going. French rugby in general is buzzing at this moment in time. I think we’ve all seen that.

“But, what’s very impressive about them is the temperament. They’ve got a plan A, B, C and D as well. Even when things have not been going their way, they’ve always found a way to win; certainly over the last 12 months.

“In that regard, any type of victory against a side like that is going to be a big performance.”

When the two sides last met in Paris, France edged a thrilling contest 30-24. They’ve remained unbeaten since, but 12 months on, Ireland feel they are better equipped to topple the French.

“We certainly think we have (improved). We nearly got there in Paris last year but nearly is not quite good enough, so therefore, lessons learned. I think they’re well documented as far as being ourselves and taking our game to them.

“Transferring that to the field is obviously the aim but the French are going to have a big say in that as well.

“It’s another big game that we’re playing at home. There’s extra spice out there because what everyone knows, two good teams going at it but it’s the second game in the Six Nations and the other three after this one are going to be just as important.”

