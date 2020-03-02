This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joshua closing in on Pulev scrap at Tottenham Stadium

The 38-year-old Bulgarian claimed in a Facebook post that he has signed a deal to face the unified champion.

By Gavan Casey Monday 2 Mar 2020, 12:42 PM
15 minutes ago 362 Views 1 Comment
Joshua and Pulev pose for promo pictures ahead of their subsequently cancelled fight at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
Image: Nick Potts
Joshua and Pulev pose for promo pictures ahead of their subsequently cancelled fight at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
Image: Nick Potts

ANTHONY JOSHUA IS set to defend his versions of the heavyweight world titles against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 20 June.

Pulev said on Monday morning that a deal had been agreed between both parties, corroborating promoter Eddie Hearn’s claim to BoxingScene last week that the fight would take place at Spurs’ state-of-the-art new home ground.

“I am happy to have the opportunity to show the world how strong I really am,” Pulev added in a post to his 500,000 fans on Facebook.

Joshua, meanwhile, tweeted a photo of himself with his belts which was accompanied by the caption: “June 20th”.

Known as ‘The Cobra’, Pulev has lost just once in 29 outings — to Wladimir Klitschko during his only other world-title shot to date in 2014.

The 38-year-old has a number of noteworthy victories on his record, including against Joshua’s fellow Britons Dereck Chisora and Hughie Fury.

Pulev was originally scheduled to face Joshua in October 2017 but withdrew from their Cardiff clash through injury just two weeks out. He was replaced by Carlos Takam.

But it seems likely, now, that he will finally meet Joshua in the ring at Spurs’ 62,000-capacity stadium this summer.

