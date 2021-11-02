Antonio Conte officially appointed Tottenham boss

ANTONIO CONTE has been confirmed as the new Tottenham manager.

The Italian takes charge following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months at the helm.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our head coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Antonio has won titles in Serie A, including a hat-trick of Scudettos with Juventus, the Premier League and also managed Italy, leading the Azzurri to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.”

Commenting on the move, the former Inter, Chelsea and Juventus boss said: “Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching.

“But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark.

“I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again. Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.”

More to follow…