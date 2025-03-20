Arsenal star snatches draw for Spain, Croatia stun France

ARSENAL’S MIKEL Merino scored a stoppage-time equaliser as European champions Spain snatched a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in their Nations League quarter-final first leg.

Spain struck early in Thursday’s encounter in Rotterdam through Nico Williams but the hosts quickly responded as Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo found the net.

Tijjani Reijnders then gave the Dutch the lead early in the second half but the 81st-minute sending-off of Jorrel Hato gave the Spanish hope and Merino had the final say.

France face a tough task to retrieve their last-eight tie after going down 2-0 to Croatia in Split.

Ante Budimir and Ivan Perisic both scored in the first half after Andrej Kramaric had missed an early penalty for the hosts.

Germany claimed the advantage against Italy after coming from behind to win 2-1 in Milan.

Sandro Tonali opened the scoring for the Italians after nine minutes but Tim Kleindienst headed Germany level four minutes after the break. A header from Leon Goretzka secured the win 14 minutes from time.

In the play-off first legs, Scotland boosted their hopes of retaining a place in League A as Scott McTominay’s first-half penalty earned them a 1-0 win in Greece.

Belgium are facing the prospect of dropping into League B after conceding three times in the second half to lose 3-1 to Ukraine in Murcia.

Austria and Serbia drew 1-1, while Kosovo beat Iceland 2-1.

Slovakia and Slovenia have everything still to play for after a goalless draw.

UEFA Nations League results on Thursday:

Quarter-finals

1st leg

Netherlands 2 (Gakpo 28, Reijnders 46) Spain 2 (Williams 9, Merino 90+3)

Croatia 2 (Budimir 26, Perisic 45+1) France 0

Denmark 1 (Hojlund 78) Portugal 0

Italy 1 (Tonali 9) Germany 2 (Kleindienst 49, Goretzka 76)

League A/B play-offs

1st leg

Turkey 3 (Kokcu 9, Akturkoglu 69, Kahveci 73) Hungary 1 (Schaefer 25)

Ukraine 3 (Hutsuliak 66, Vanat 73, Zabarnyi 78) Belgium 1 (Lukaku 40)

Greece 0 Scotland 1 (McTominay 33-pen)

Austria 1 (Gregoritsch 37) Serbia 1 (Samardzic 61)

League B/C play-offs

1st leg

Armenia 0 Georgia 3 (Kochorashvili 33, Mikautadze 37, 59)

Bulgaria 1 (Petkov 6) Ireland 2 (Azaz 21, Doherty 42)

Kosovo 2 (Dellova 19, Rexhbecaj 58) Iceland 1 (Oskarsson 22)

Slovakia 0 Slovenia 0

– Second legs to be played March 23

– Winners of quarter-finals progress to semi-finals

– Winners of A/B play-offs play in League A in next edition; losers in League B

– Winners of B/C play-offs play in League B in next edition; losers in League C