'Now that we've had a taste of it, we want to be there again' - Athlone pride after European run

‘STAND UP FOR the Athlone Town’ rang out around Lissywollen for much of the closing stages as the European dream came to a disappointing end.

Just under 1,400 fans made their voices heard on a chilly September night as Athlone fell to another 3-0 defeat to Glasgow City and bowed out of the inaugural Uefa Women’s Europa Cup in the first qualifying round.

Clad in blue and black – many in bespoke women’s jerseys – the home support sang and beat drums all evening, kicking each and every ball with their team.

They had chants for individual players, one for Maria Matthalou to the tune of ‘Tequila’ by The Champs a personal favourite.

It filled the lengthy wait as the Cypriot goalkeeper stared down Nicole Kozlova before her 80th-minute penalty.

Du-du-du-du-du-du-du . . . MARIA!

The roar when she initially saved the spot kick was the loudest of the night, Matthalou getting down to push the low effort off her left-hand post, but the joy was short-lived as Kozlova redeemed herself from the rebound.

Two minutes later, the Ukraine international rounded off an impressive substitute cameo with a second goal, wrapping up a 3-0 win after Irish international Emily Whelan broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute.

Staring down the barrel of a 6-0 aggregate defeat, there was a stunned silence after the third goal, before the crowd rallied with, ‘Stand up for the Athlone Town’.

“I don’t know how they stayed going,” hometown hero Kayleigh Shine told The 42 afterwards.

“The penalty came, the roars. I was like, ‘I don’t know how they have any energy left,’ because I had nothing left in me at the end. It’s great, they really do push us on.”

Athlone fans at Saturday's FAI Cup semi-final. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Athlone’s maiden European journey has been magical. Six games split evenly between wins and losses, 10 goals scored, nine conceded. Ups and downs, highs and lows, history and memories — and a shock managerial departure in the middle of it all.

Having won their first Women’s Premier Division title last year, just four years from their inception in 2020, it all began with their Champions League debut against Cardiff City on 30 July.

Róisín Molloy lit up Lissywollen with two goals and an assist, while Izzy Groves and Hannah Waesch also hit the net as Athlone slayed the Welsh Dragons. A sold-out crowd and party atmosphere was reminiscent of Town’s famous European nights of the 1970s and 80s as the women’s team commenced their own chapter.

Another emphatic home win followed three days later, as Madie Gibson was the two-goal and assist hero against ŽNK Agram. The American star scored two Olimpicos, with Waesch again on target in between, as they powered past the Croatian champions and become the first Irish team since Raheny United in 2014/15 to progress from the first qualifying round.

Destination Enschede, the Netherlands, where more history beckoned.

Icelandic heavyweights Breiðablik ended Athlone’s Champions League hopes after a narrow 3-1 defeat — more Gibson corner magic saw them come from behind, before two goals in a minute settled matters — but they beat ŽFK Crvena Zvezda (AKA Red Star Belgrade) 2-0 to secure a qualifying spot in the inaugural Europa Cup. Molloy and Kelly Brady grabbed the goals, but this was another superb all-round team performance.

A bolt from the blue followed as manager Colin Fortune resigned three days out from their Europa Cup opener. John Sullivan was appointed interim manager amidst a messy fallout, as Glasgow City moved into full view.

A 3-0 defeat at a rain-sodden Petershill Park was frustrating, Athlone often the architects of their own downfall as two quick-fire goals before the hour-mark killed off the tie.

Glasgow City's Mebae Tanaka and Athlone Town's Kellie Brennan. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

The gulf was wider in Wednesday’s return tie, Athlone much-changed for their fourth game in 12 days with one eye on the domestic league and cup double. They had chances in the first leg but struggled to create here, while the defeat could have been heavier but for a string of excellent Matthalou saves on her European debut.

They were the undoubted highlight as the campaign ended after a 50-day rollercoaster.

“It was a disappointing result, and it was a disappointing result away as well,” Shine reflected. “I don’t think the first leg was a 3-0 defeat, but coming here today, it was tough.

“There was a lot of minutes in players’ legs and to stay focused on one (competition) at a time, it’s not easy, but just proud of the group of players to come out and play against an experienced Glasgow City side. We’re a young team. They have a few more experienced players at this level. It’s our first time in Europe and to get as far as we did is amazing.”

“It’s been such a learning curve for us, to see that level and we’re not too far off it either. They’re full-time. We’re only part-time at the moment. To see that we’re part-time, such a young side, that we’re not too far off an experienced Glasgow City side (is encouraging),” the 22-year-old defender, who works full-time in Insurance, added.

“I think now that we’ve had a little taste of it, we want to be there again next year. Five games left in the in the league. We really have to put our heads down now, focus on the league to get ourselves back into this position next year.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Sullivan and Kelly Brady on the pitch, as players mingled with family, friends, and fans.

Two young girls approached Kate Slevin for an autograph and picture at one point.

“If you can’t see it, you can’t be it,” Sullivan smiled.

Thanks to our Senior Women's team members who visited our Pre-Academy Girls team during their training session at the weekend. They are proving to be fantastic role models to the next generation at Athlone Town AFC 👏 pic.twitter.com/MPDk0bXpc8 — Athlone Town AFC (@AthloneTownAFC) September 15, 2025

Moments like these encapsulate just how special the journey has been.

Shine needs little reminder, having represented her hometown on the European stage.

“It’s mad. You could be walking down the road and little kids see you and they just idolise you. You wouldn’t really think much of it because you just do it every day. It’s not really a job. it’s more of a hobby at the moment, but for them to look up to us and just see that they can do what we do is great.

“It’s now trying to grow younger clubs in Athlone, going down to visit them, doing a few training sessions.”

Pride of the Midlands.

This European chapter ends, but a remarkable story continues apace.