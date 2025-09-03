Athlone Town return to top of league table after European exploits

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ATHLONE Town returned to the top of the Women’s Premier Division table with a 2-0 win away to Waterford.

Colin Fortune’s side returned to domestic action this evening after the latest chapter of their European journey in the Netherlands.

A Chloe Atkinson own goal saw Athlone hit the front in the 21st minute at the RSC, and Aine O’Connor doubled their lead in the 42nd.

Aoife O’Connor with the finish to give Athlone Town a 2-0 lead before the break! pic.twitter.com/sMsCFrGWoY — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) September 3, 2025

The Midlanders now return to the summit, and sit one point ahead of Shelbourne with six games to go.

Shels kept the pressure on with an 8-0 rout of Sligo Rovers on Saturday, after Athlone beat the Dubliners 2-1 in a top of the table clash the previous weekend.

Athlone host Shamrock Rovers on Saturday, while Shelbourne travel to Galway United as the title race continues to heat up.

Then Athlone’s focus turns back to Europe: they play Glasgow City in the first qualifying round of the inaugural Uefa Women’s Cup next week. The first leg will take place at Petershill Park, Glasgow, next Wednesday night, before the return tie in Athlone.

Fortune’s charges have enjoyed a superb debut European run this season: they beat Cardiff City and ZNK Agram in their Champions League qualifying openers, before Icelandic champions Breiðablik ended their top-tier hopes last week.

A 2-0 win over ŽFK Crvena Zvezda (AKA Red Star Belgrade) on Saturday secured their Europa Cup qualifying spot.

Waterford, meanwhile, sit 11th in the league table, one point above bottom side Cork City. The league newcomers face Peamount United away on Saturday.