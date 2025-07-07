AUNZ finalise squad for Lions clash, Brumbies name ex-Connacht wing

LES KISS HAS confirmed his final AUNZ Invitational XV squad for Saturday’s clash with the British and Irish Lions in Adelaide.

Ex-Ireland assistant coach Kiss, who will succeed Joe Schmidt as Wallabies boss next year, will lead the AUNZ side for what will be the Lions’ final warm-up game before their three-Test series against Australia.

Many of the names in the AUNZ group had already been announced but the finalised 30-man squad has now been confirmed.

New Zealand internationals David Havili, Shannon Frizell, Shaun Stevenson, Ngani Laumape, Hoskins Sotutu, and Folau Fakatava are among the stars, while there are several Wallabies involved, including Marika Koroibete, Lukhan Salakai-Loto, and Pete Samu.

Among the final crop of players confirmed are Chiefs tighthead prop George Dyer and a number of players who have already impressed against the Lions in recent warm-up games, such as Waratahs wing Darby Lancaster and Reds back row Joe Brial.

AUNZ Invitational XV squad:

Aidan Ross, AJ Lam, Angus Blyth, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Daniel Botha, Darby Lancaster, David Havili, Folau Fakatava, George Dyer, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Hoskins Sotutu, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Jock Campbell, Joe Brial, Joey Walton, Joshua Fusitu’a, Kalani Thomas, Kurt Eklund, Lachlan Anderson, Lukhan Salakai-Loto, Mac Grealy, Marika Koroibete, Matt Philip, Ngani Laumape, Pete Samu, Richie Asiata, Seru Uru, Shannon Frizell, Shaun Stevenson, Tane Edmed.

Former Connacht wing Ben O'Donnell. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Brumbies boss Stephen Larkham has named his matchday 23 to face the Lions on Wednesday in Canberra.

Flanker Tom Hooper returns to the side having played off the bench for the Wallabies against Fiji on Sunday, while speedy wing Corey Toole, scrum-half Ryan Lonergan, openside Rory Scott, centre David Feliuai, and loosehead Lington Ieli are all part of the starting XV having recently trained with Joe Schmidt’s national squad.

Former Connacht wing Ben O’Donnell, who was with the Irish province from 2020 until 2022, starts on the right wing in what will be his final Brumbies appearance before joining French D2 club Aurillac.

Tom Hooper’s younger brother, Lachie, is set for his Brumbies debut off the bench, as is prop Cameron Orr.

Brumbies (v Lions):

15. Andy Muirhead

14. Ben O’Donnell

13. Ollie Sapsford

12. David Feliuai

11. Corey Toole

10. Declan Meredith

9. Ryan Lonergan (captain)

1. Lington Ieli

2. Lachlan Lonergan

3. Rhys van Nek

4. Lachie Shaw

5. Cadeyrn Neville

6. Tom Hooper

7. Rory Scott

8. Tuaina Taii Tualima

Replacements:

16. Liam Bowron

17. Cameron Orr

18. Feao Fotuaika

19. Lachie Hooper

20. Luke Reimer

21. Harrison Goddard

22. Jack Debreczeni

23. Hudson Creighton