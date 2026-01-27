Derry's Slaughtneil set to appoint All-Ireland-winning boss Austin O'Malley as manager

DERRY’S SLAUGHTNEIL ARE set to appoint Cuala’s All-Ireland-winning boss Austin O’Malley as their new football manager.

The42 understands that the Mayo native is due to take over this season after previously achieving major success with the Dublin side.

The former Mayo and Wicklow footballer took over as Cuala manager in 2022 and guided them to their first Dublin senior championship title in 2024. They went on to add Leinster and All-Ireland honours that season, defeating Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán in Croke Park to complete a historic campaign with O’Malley subsequently stepping down.

Slaughtneil won five Derry SFC crowns between 2014 and 2020 and contested the 2021 and 2022 county finals where they were defeated by Glen. They also reached the All-Ireland final in 2015 and 2017 where they lost out to Galway’s Corofin and Dr Crokes of Kerry respectively.

Additional reporting by Declan Bogue

