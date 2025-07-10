Havili, Salakaia-Loto to lead Australia-New Zealand against Lions

DAVID HAVILI AND Lukhan Salakaia-Loto were on Thursday named co-captains of a “powerful” Australia-New Zealand combined side stacked with All Blacks and Wallabies to face the British and Irish Lions in Adelaide.

Coach Les Kiss picked 17 internationals in his matchday 23 for Saturday’s final warm-up game for the Lions before they face Australia in the opening Test on 19 July in Brisbane.

Head coach Andy Farrell’s side are unbeaten in four matches in Australia after wins over four Super Rugby sides, including 36-24 against ACT Brumbies on Wednesday in Canberra.

The Australia-New Zealand side, the first time the powerhouses have joined forces since 1989, could provide the Lions with their biggest test so far.

Every player in the starting XV has international caps, with Salakaia-Loto part of a Queensland Reds-heavy tight five alongside Aidan Ross, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Angus Blyth.

Former Bordeaux flanker Pete Samu starts at flanker, with All Blacks Shannon Frizell and Hoskins Sotutu completing the forward pack.

Havili, who recently led the Canterbury Crusaders to the Super Rugby title, is at inside centre alongside former All Blacks centre Ngani Laumape.

Shaun Stevenson will start at fullback.

“After speaking with all the players we thought the co-captaincy model with natural leaders like David and Lukhan would really suit this team and what we represent,” said Kiss, who will succeed Joe Schmidt as Wallabies coach next year and is being assisted by former All Blacks head coach Ian Foster.

“This week has been building nicely and the boys have put a lot of time into getting to know each other.

“In forming new bonds, many of them have discovered they have more in common than they originally thought.

“We have named an experienced, powerful starting side for Saturday and we know our bench will make an impact when they get their opportunity.”

AUNZ Invitational XV:

15. Shaun Stevenson

14. AJ Lam

13. Ngani Laumape

12. David Havili (co-capt)

11. Marika Koroibete

10. Tane Edmed

9. Folau Fakatava

1. Aidan Ross

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen

4. Angus Blyth

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (co-capt)

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Pete Samu

8. Hoskins Sotutu

Replacements:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. George Dyer

19. Matt Philip

20. Joe Brial

21. Kalani Thomas

22. Harry Mclaughlin-Phillips

23. Jock Campbell

– © AFP 2025