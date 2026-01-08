Olympic champion Zheng out of Australian Open

OLYMPIC CHAMPION ZHENG Qinwen announced on Thursday that she was withdrawing from the Australian Open later this month due to a lack of physical conditioning.

The Chinese player is a former finalist at the year’s opening Grand Slam, losing to current world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 in 2024.

Zheng underwent surgery on her elbow following a first round defeat at Wimbledon in July before returning to the WTA Tour in September.

However, she pulled out in the third round of the China Open in Beijing after admitting that she had rushed her return to competitive action.

“After careful evaluation by my team and following medical advice, unfortunately I will be withdrawing from the 2026 Australian Open,” Zheng wrote on Instagram.

“Although my recovery is progressing well and my offseason has gone smoothly, to play a Grand Slam requires players to maintain an extreme competitive condition.

“Currently, I have not yet reached my best condition that I have set for myself.”

The Australian Open, which begins on 18 January, was where Zheng recorded her first Grand Slam victory and also her best Grand Slam result, although last year she was knocked out in the second round.

The 23-year-old had a standout 2024, beating Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3 to claim Olympic gold in Paris and also reaching the final of WTA Finals, losing to Coco Gauff in a deciding set tiebreak.

– © AFP 2026