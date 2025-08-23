'Great excitement, immense pride, special times' - Ballinasloe trio set for World Cup

THE FLAGS AND bunting are up in Ballinasloe, with watch parties planned for Ireland’s Women’s Rugby World Cup matches.

Three of their own will be involved; Béibhinn Parsons, Aoibheann Reilly and Méabh Deely all part of the 32-strong squad for the tournament in England.

The journey began at Ballinasloe RFC. For three players who started out together at the same grassroots club to now be Ireland teammates at a World Cup is remarkable really. The stuff of dreams.

“These are very special times for the girls earning the honour of representing Ireland at the Rugby World Cup,” Stephen Reilly, Aoibheann’s father and former Ballinasloe RFC coach, tells The 42.

“It is also a very exciting and special time for our families, neighbours and friends as we look forward to the tournament starting this weekend.”

Connacht U15 winners.

Connacht U18 winners.

With all eyes on tomorrow’s opener against Japan, the thread traces back to 2013, when the underage girls’ section of Ballinasloe RFC was formed.

“A group of parents led by Declan Murphy established teams for the girls at U15 and U18 level,” Reilly, one of those involved, explains.

“The girls were very successful. They would have won a number of titles at U15 and U18 level. The Ballinasloe-based squad of 23 players were influential in helping Aoibheann, Méabh and Béibhinn progress their rugby skills and in fulfilling their exceptional rugby potential. There was a collective, collaborative effort from the parents and coaches from the outset.”

The 42 previously featured the sporting hotspot that is Ballinasloe, and others in the same age bracket that have crossed paths on the Galway/Roscommon border.

While Parsons and Reilly played rugby from a young age with boys, from minis to Community Games, Deely got involved when the girls’ teams started.

Aoibheann Reilly (front row, second from left) with her Ballinasloe U11 mixed rugby team for the Community Games. Beside her is brother, Colm, who plays for Connacht and Ireland soccer star Heather Payne.

Béibhinn Parsons (front row, second from left) with her Ballinasloe U11 mixed rugby team for the Community Games. There are several other recognisable rugby faces in both photos.

All three attended Ard Scoil Mhuire and excelled across a range of sports, including Gaelic football where Ballinasloe and Padraig Pearses rivalries were put aside to win secondary school titles together. They also enjoyed success with the oval ball there, landing an All-Ireland Schools Sevens crown as they climbed the club rugby ranks.

The trio helped Ballinasloe to Connacht league and cup doubles at U15 and U18 level, the memories and friendships made augmenting the many achievements. Reilly recalls rivalry with Westport, trips to Clifden, de facto inter-pro derbies, and being covered head to toe in muck after a game in Ballina.

Deely, Reilly and Parsons after the All-Ireland Schools' Sevens win.

Parsons, Reilly and Deely were soon called up to Connacht Sevens squads, and later the Ireland Sevens programme, laterally with 15s.

From U18 inter-pros to European Championships, Six Nations to WXV, the highs have been plentiful. So too have the lows, with injury a common theme.

Representing Ireland underage.

Reilly has battled back from two ACL injuries, having missed the Olympic Games last summer. Parsons’ Paris exploits were stalled by a broken leg, and she suffered a recurrence of the injury four months later. Deely has undergone two surgeries in the past year, on her ankle and finger, the latter ruling her out of the Six Nations.

While Blackrock College is the club beside their names in the World Cup squad announced earlier this month, it all comes back to Ballinasloe for the triple threat.

“There’s great and immense pride in the rugby community in respect of the girls’ achievements,” says Reilly.

“They all have overcome serious injuries in the last two years, all three of them, and have worked their way through those injuries with great resilience, hard graft and a lot of inner motivation to get ready for the biggest stage in world rugby.

“There’s great excitement in the Ballinasloe community, huge support always from Ballinasloe Rugby Club for the girls in their development. The three girls still avail of the rugby club’s facilities when they come home.

“There’s flags and bunting in the local areas, and they hope to have watch parties over the next number of weekends in the rugby club when the matches are on. Goodwill messages, billboards and posters have also been erected around the town wishing them well. The girls and our families are very grateful for this support.”

Deely, Parsons and Reilly with their families after winning WXV3 in October 2023.

Reilly reports a “large contingent” travelling over. He and his family are flying from Knock today and availing of Irish Ferries next week, while they’ll be joined by the Deely-Conlon families, the Parsons, and some of the girls’ former teammates.

“It’s hugely exciting . . . surreal really.”

Ballinasloe RFC is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and 12 years on from the inception of the girls’ section, is home to three Irish internationals set for a World Cup. They follow in the footsteps of Noel Mannion, who lined out on the biggest stage in 1991.

More may come after: Roisin Power represented the Ireland U18s last season, while Roisin O’Sullivan, Esther Albert, Anna McDermott, Mya Russell and Tara Power are currently on the Connacht U18 squad.

Aoibheann and Stephen Reilly pictured as part of 'My Why' as the Ireland World Cup squad was announced. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ballinasloe is booming, with U14, U16 and U18 girls teams’ in place now, while South East Galway Warriors is a senior amalgamation with Gort, Loughrea and Monivea.

“Hopefully the girls are inspiring those and the next generation of rugby players,” Reilly concludes.

“There has been huge growth in girls playing rugby, not only in Ballinasloe but also in Connacht as well. There’s a massive number of girls playing in Ballinasloe, from minis through to the three teams. That’s due to the input of the current coaches that are there now, the volunteers that have kept it going.

“Hopefully the girls – and I think they have – inspired younger girls to take up rugby.”