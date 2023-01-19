Lewandowski hits two for Barca, Real Madrid stun Villarreal with comeback

Results

Copa Del Rey

AD Ceuta FC 0-5 Barcelona

Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid

Coppa Italia

Atalanta 5-2 Spezia

Lazio 1-0 Bologna

Juventus 2-1 Monza

*****

BARCELONA ROMPED TO a 5-0 win over minnows Ceuta to reach the Spanish Cup quarter-finals on Thursday, while Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2.

The Catalans lifted the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh with a convincing triumph over Real Madrid, and after initially struggling to break down Ceuta’s defence, eventually the goals arrived.

Robert Lewandowski struck twice, while Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Franck Kessie also netted for Barcelona, who have won the Spanish Cup a record 31 times.

Xavi’s side took helicopters to Ceuta after flying to Malaga in the morning by jet, just as they did when visiting the North African coast for a Spanish Cup match back in 2010.

Perhaps the trip to the tiny Spanish territory which borders Morocco took something out of the Catalans, as they struggled to create danger in the first half.

Coach Xavi Hernandez made several rotations which didn’t help either, with only Lewandowski starting from the team which won the Spanish Super Cup last Sunday.

Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Raphinha eventually broke the deadlock before the break when he cut inside from the right and curled home with his left foot.

Five minutes into the second half Robert Lewandowski doubled Barcelona’s lead with a clinical finish after good work by Franck Kessie.

Substitute Ansu Fati netted the third, driving into the area from the left flank and firing into the far corner after 70 minutes.

Ceuta striker Rodri had a chance to pull one back for his side but mis-controlled a pass and Barcelona’s reserve goalkeeper Inaki Pena stole in to collect the ball.

Former AC Milan midfielder Kessie added Barcelona’s fourth to round off his own impressive second half display, while Lewandowski curled home a late fifth to seal the rout.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side will hope the victory is a turning point after struggling in 2023. They were soundly beaten by rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final last Sunday.

Los Blancos seemed poised to suffer cup elimination on Thursday, after Etienne Capoue and Samuel Chukwueze struck in the first half for the hosts.

However goals by Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Dani Ceballos after the break turned the last-16 clash on its head and sent Madrid, who last won the trophy in 2014, through.

Villarreal, who impressed while beating Madrid in La Liga earlier in January, started brilliantly, Capoue lashing home a stunning strike from Gerard Moreno’s flick into his path.

The hosts doubled their lead at the Estadio de la Ceramica just before half-time, with Chukwueze providing the finishing touch to a flowing team move.

Ancelotti responded by bringing on Ceballos and Marco Asensio and the changes paid instant dividends.

Ceballos set up Vinicius to pull the first back for Madrid and it put the wind in their sails.

The Danish stopper Jorgensen then parried Karim Benzema’s header moments later, but Militao pounced on the rebound to level.

With the clock ticking towards extra-time Ceballos struck with a low effort from the edge of the box, set up by Asensio, to complete the rescue mission.

– © AFP 2023