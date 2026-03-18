Billionaire Dyson buys 50% stake in English Prem rugby side Bath

BILLIONAIRE BUSINESSMAN JAMES Dyson has acquired a 50% stake in Bath, the English Prem rugby champions announced Wednesday.

Dyson’s investment was made public just a week after England’s Rugby Football Union abolished relegation from the top flight.

The deal sees Dyson establish a 50-50 partnership with current Bath owner Bruce Craig, who will continue to run the club on a day-by-day basis.

Dyson’s holding is expected to help reduce existing debt and support the development of Bath’s new 18,000 capacity stadium.

Dyson, 78, has been a Bath fan for more than four decades, with his company sponsoring the club since 2014.

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“This is the club I have supported for most of my life,” Dyson said in a Bath statement.

“My children and my grandchildren do so, too. I stood on the terraces and have watched the high moments as well as the difficult years.”

Bath ended a 29-year wait to be crowned champions of England last season.

“This announcement is testament to the stewardship of Bruce Craig and his leadership team at the club and confirms just how attractive Prem Rugby now is to investors,” said Prem Rugby chief Simon Massie-Taylor.

In August 2025, energy drinks giant Red Bull completed a takeover of Prem rugby side Newcastle.

– © AFP 2026