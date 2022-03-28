Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 28 March 2022
Advertisement

All Blacks star Barrett cleared of concussion after latest head knock

Barrett suffered a concussion during the All-Blacks’ match against Ireland last November in an incident that he thought could end his career.

By AFP Monday 28 Mar 2022, 12:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,445 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5723023
New Zealand and Auckland Blues out-half Beauden Barrett.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
New Zealand and Auckland Blues out-half Beauden Barrett.
New Zealand and Auckland Blues out-half Beauden Barrett.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ALL BLACKS OUT-HALF Beauden Barrett was cleared of concussion symptoms Monday after a nasty head knock, but will miss the Auckland Blues’ next two matches, coach Leon MacDonald said.

The 30-year-old playmaker was involved in a bone-crunching collision in a Super Rugby clash against the Otago Highlanders on Saturday and left the pitch with blood pouring from his nose.

Barrett suffered a concussion during the All-Blacks’ Test match against Ireland in November in an incident that he thought could end his career, and there were fears that he may have done so again.

But MacDonald said the “early signs are positive”.

“Other than a mangled face he’s come out pretty well,” he told New Zealand media. “There’s always concern with anyone who gets a head knock. You don’t want to see anyone with concussion because it’s not a nice injury to have.

“We were extra cautious in the way we brought Beauden back – we gave him extra time to make sure he felt really good.

“This injury now, it’s not a major one. He doesn’t have concussion symptoms as such so we’ll keep doing what we’re doing,” he added.

Barrett complained earlier this year of serious migraines in the aftermath of his injury in Ireland and MacDonald said the Blues would not take any risks with his health.

“We want to look after our players’ welfare. We want him playing a long career, not just next week, so you’ve got to look at the big picture so we’ll take that same stance,” he said.

Under concussion protocols, a player that suffers a head knock is ruled out for at least 10 days which means Barrett will miss the Blues’ next two games, both against Moana Pasifika – on Tuesday and Saturday.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The two-time World Player of the Year has played 101 times for the All Blacks and starred in their 2015 World Cup triumph.

– © AFP 2022 

This week on the Front Row – The42’s new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness – panellist Eimear Considine makes a welcome return… and she’s brought her Ireland roommate, Hannah O’Connor, along too. They chat about broken noses, tanning routines, initiation songs and balancing the Women’s Six Nations with teaching, plus how one fan named her child after Ireland winger Beibhinn Parsons! Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie