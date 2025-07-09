'He's in good spirits' - Farrell upbeat on Kinghorn injury

LIONS BOSS ANDY Farrell said fullback Blair Kinghorn is in good spirits despite being forced off injured during his side’s 36-24 win over the Brumbies.

The Lions head coach said he isn’t worried that Kinghorn’s injury will be tour-ending.

Making his second start for the Lions after arriving late on tour due to his Top 14 commitments with Toulouse, Kinghorn was hurt in the first half.

The Scotland international punched the ground in frustration after taking a blow to his left knee and though he attempted to play on after receiving medical attention, he soon limped off injured. Kinghorn headed down the tunnel with his head in his hands and a despondent look on his face.

However, Farrell said the 28-year-old was feeling good post-match.

“He’s in good spirits,” said Farrell.

“You wouldn’t know with Blair, he’s always in good spirits anyway. He got a bang on the knee, he carried on for quite a bit, but there was no need to keep him going.

“He’s on the bed now [being assessed by the medical team], singing away. There’s a bit of music there and he’s singing away as he’s being assessed, so we will see how he comes through that.

“It’s late, we’ve got an early flight in the morning and I don’t what the medical plan is but we will get on top of that.”

Asked directly if he feared the worst over Kinghorn’s injury, Farrell said that wasn’t the case.

“No, not at this moment in time.”

Marcus Smith celebrates his try against the Brumbies. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell was upbeat about the Lions’ performance in Canberra in their second-last warm-up game before the Test series against the Wallabies.

The tourists will now play an AUNZ Invitational side in Adelaide on Saturday in their final tune-up.

“It’s great to get another win and get some more learnings under our belt,” said Farrell.

“It’s coming thick and fast, but we will get to have another taste of what that looks like on Saturday. It’s nice to get another go at it on Saturday.

“Overall, bigger picture stuff, I thought we dominated the game. If you got the game and fast-forwarded through it, you would see that and on the back of that, we scored some lovely balanced tries.

“But the other side of the story is, we certainly left three out there and maybe more being held up over the line and kept the Brumbies in the game and they were good enough to be able to capitalise on some of our errors and discipline to score some points themselves. Plenty to do obviously.

“It’s good, we get a good blend of different stuff every single week that gets thrown at us. It’s good preparation for what’s going to be a fantastic Test in 10 days’ time.

“I thought our game control was pretty good which allowed us to keep the pressure on at the right end of the field, so that is a step forward.”