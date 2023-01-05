Sligo Rovers signal intent with signing of Estonia international

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE confirmed the signing of Estonia international Bodan Vastsuk on a two-year-deal.

Bit O’Red boss John Russell expressed his delight at the arrival of the attacking midfielder from Stal Mielec in the Polish top flight.

With an option for a third season as part of the deal, the 27-year-old could be at the Showgrounds until the end of 2025.

Sligo get their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign underway at home to champions Shamrock Rovers on 18 February, and Vastsuk linked up with his new teammates for the first time today.

Capped 11 times by his country, the former Reading and Levadia Tallinn man is now set for a prominent role in Russell’s plans.

“Bogdan is a player I’ve been tracking for some-time and I’m delighted we’ve managed to bring him to the club,” the head coach said.

“He is a current Estonian International, he is an attacking midfielder who is very creative and he is exactly the type of player we need.

“Bogdan is physically strong, has a great ability to go past players, can score goals and has a real willingness to work hard for the team.

“He comes to us at a great stage in his career and I know he is looking forward to this new challenge in Ireland.”

In a statement released by the club, Vastsuk added: “Im very happy to join this great club.

I am looking forward to seeing all the fans at the stadium soon. I have heard a lot about it. I’ve watched some games from last season and, I see the quality in the team and, I think we can go far this season.

“The club has shown me project here and I spoke with the manager and his staff and, I see the club with high ambitions so, I’m very happy to join the team and I will give 100% each game to help the team.”