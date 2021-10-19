Bohemians to block Dublin derby tickets for away fans in response to Shamrock Rovers

BOHEMIANS HAVE STATED they do not intend to make tickets available for away supporters for next month’s clash with Shamrock Rovers, in response to their opponents policy for last night’s fixture between the clubs.

Tempers flare during last night's game. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The two rivals drew 1-1 at Tallaght Stadium and are scheduled to meet again on 12 November.

Shamrock Rovers restricted tickets to home fans for last night’s game, where the attendance permitted was at 50% of the venue capacity due to Covid-19 regulations.

By next month, sporting venues can operate at 100% capacity to accommodate crowds but Bohemians have made their move after being left ‘disappointed’ by last night’s decision.

The full statement reads:

“Bohemian FC was disappointed not to receive any ticket allocation from Shamrock Rovers for last night’s Dublin Derby at Tallaght Stadium.

“Since restrictions eased to permit 50% capacity at outdoor sporting events, Bohemians have given every club we have hosted – Maynooth University Town, Finn Harps, Derry City and Dundalk – the allocation they have requested up to and including 50% of the Des Kelly Stand.

“Similarly, now that 100% capacity returns this week, Waterford, Friday’s opposition in the Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final, have been allocated the Des Kelly Stand in its entirety.

“Before permitted capacity went up to 50%, all clubs’ priorities were, of course, their own fans, in particular members and season ticket holders who remained loyal despite not knowing whether they would be able to attend a game this season.

Liam Burt is congratulated by Bohemians' team-mates after scoring. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“But Monday was the first Bohemians game – either home or away – that there were no away fans in attendance since the 50% permitted capacity was introduced, despite the Tallaght Stadium being able to hold more spectators than any of the other ground in the league.”

“As a result of this decision, Bohemian FC can confirm that we do not intend to give Shamrock Rovers a ticket allocation when the sides meet at Dalymount Park in November.”

