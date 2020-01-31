This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bohemians bring in 'very talented' winger Thompson from Wolves

The 18-year-old St Joseph’s Boys product will stay with the League of Ireland club until July.

By Paul Dollery Friday 31 Jan 2020, 12:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,603 Views No Comments
Callum Thompson has featured regularly for Wolves at U23 level.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

KEITH LONG HAS strengthened his Bohemians squad ahead of the start of the 2020 League of Ireland season by signing Callum Thompson on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Thompson, who has been on the books of the English Premier League club since 2017, will stay with Bohs until July.

A product of St Joseph’s Boys, the 18-year-old winger has made 10 appearances for the Wolves U23 side this season.

“He’s new to the league and to senior football but is a very talented young player and an exciting prospect,” Long said of his newest recruit, who helped the Republic of Ireland U18s to wins over Belgium and Netherlands in November 2018.

“We once again will have a lot of fixtures in the first few months of the season, so it is important that we need a strong squad with strength in depth across all positions.

“It’s going to be a squad game and we’ll need players of quality ready to come in and play. We’re looking forward to working with Callum.”

Bohs, who have Europa League football to look forward to this summer, begin their Premier Division campaign with a Dublin derby at home to Shamrock Rovers on Saturday, 15 February. 

Paul Dollery
