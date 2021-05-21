BE PART OF THE TEAM

Brazil and Juventus winger Douglas Costa returns to boyhood club

The 30-year-old has signed for Gremio on loan.

By AFP Friday 21 May 2021, 11:37 PM
Douglas Costa (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

JUVENTUS WINGER Douglas Costa will return to Brazilian club Gremio on loan after a season in Germany with Bayern Munich, the Italian club announced on Friday.

“Douglas Costa has officially signed for Gremio on loan from Juventus,” the Turin club confirmed.

“The Brazilian winger will wear the shirt of the Porto Alegre outfit until 30 June 2022.”

Costa, 30, started his footballing career with his boyhood club Gremio before joining Shakhtar Donetsk in 2010.

He won 11 trophies with the Ukrainian club including five consecutive league titles before moving to Bayern Munich in 2015.

Two years later he joined Juventus and won three Serie A titles with the club before returning to Bayern on loan last season.

Costa also won three Bundesliga titles between both his spells with Bayern and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020.

AFP

