Kevin Schade's hat-trick inspires Brentford to thumping win over Bournemouth

Brentford 4-1 Bournemouth

KEVIN SCHADE’S FIRST hat-trick for Brentford inspired a thumping 4-1 home win for Keith Andrews’ side over sorry Bournemouth.

Antoine Semenyo scored for the Cherries amid speculation over his future, with links to Manchester City intensifying in recent days, but he was overshadowed by Bees attacker Schade at Gtech Community Stadium.

Schade produced a smart seventh-minute opener before a comical own goal by Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic made it 2-0 before half-time.

A second for Schade followed at the start of the second period and even though Semenyo pulled one back in the 75th minute, Schade had the last word as he headed home in stoppage time to ensure Keith Andrews’ men claimed victory for a sixth time at home in the Premier League this season.

It was an afternoon to forget for Andoni Iraola and Bournemouth’s winless run now stands at nine matches.

All eyes before kick-off were on in-demand Semenyo, but after he had an effort saved, it was Brentford who made the early running.

A Michael Kayode long throw caused Petrovic problems before Yehor Yarmoliuk dragged wide moments later and with seven minutes played the opener arrived for the hosts.

Brentford’s leading scorer Igor Thiago turned provider as he clipped through to Schade, who held off the timid Bafode Diakite and angled into the bottom corner to end his seven-match run without a goal.

Semenyo remained at the heart of the action with plenty of endeavour, but a misjudged flick almost resulted in a second for Brentford only for Thiago to fire tamely at Petrovic after a counter-attack.

Kristoffer Ajer should have made it 2-0 when he headed wide from a Vitaly Janelt free-kick and Bournemouth were all at sea when Marcos Senesi’s poor clearance went straight to Schade, but he squandered the opportunity from inside the penalty area.

Lewis Cook required treatment for the visitors soon after and it temporarily halted Brentford’s momentum but Andrews watched his team grab a deserved second in fortunate fashion in the 39th minute.

Diakite’s difficult afternoon took another turn for the worse as he got back on the line to clear away Thiago’s deflected effort but only sent his clearance crashing into team-mate Petrovic and it ricocheted into the net.

Cherries boss Iraola had seen enough and introduced David Brooks, Justin Kluivert and Evanilson in a triple change at half-time.

It sparked wave after wave of Bournemouth attack at the start of the second period, but Brentford provided a 51st-minute sucker-punch.

After Alejandro Jimenez had a cross cleared, Schade broke at pace and poked home from Yarmoliuk’s cross to make it 3-0.

It failed to deter Bournemouth as Brooks was thwarted by Caoimhin Kelleher before Kluivert had a shot blocked and then hit the post from close range.

The deficit was reduced with 15 minutes left when Jimenez burst into the area and his cross was finished off by Semenyo with a back-heel a couple of yards out.

No comeback followed and despite an open-goal miss by Keane Lewis-Potter late on, Schade completed his hat-trick when he headed home Mikkel Damsgaard’s centre in stoppage time.

West Ham 0-1 Fulham

Raul Jimenez celebrates his match-winner. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Raul Jimenez deepened West Ham’s relegation worries as Fulham snatched a 1-0 victory at the London Stadium.

The Mexican struck with five minutes remaining, with his second goal in two matches giving Fulham a third straight win.

Manchester City’s lunchtime victory at Nottingham Forest gave the Hammers the chance to cut the gap to 17th place to just two points.

But instead they remain five points adrift of safety after the first of a run of supposedly winnable games, with Brighton and Forest still to come to east London, either side of a trip to rock-bottom Wolves.

There was little festive good cheer in the air at the London Stadium, with West Ham supporters holding up red cards and chanting “sack the board” in the latest protest against owner David Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady.

On the pitch, the Hammers have won just two matches at home this season, lost their last six London derbies and taken just three points from their last seven games, which is definitely relegation form.

Jimenez, who scored Fulham’s winner against Forest before Christmas which lifted them well clear of any imminent danger, had their first chance but curled his effort wide.

Moments later, in-form midfielder Harry Wilson let fly from 20 yards with Alphonse Areola at full stretch to tip the ball over.

West Ham threatened when Mateus Fernandes threaded the ball to Jarrod Bowen, whose angled shot was saved by Bernd Leno.

Then a slick Hammers move down the right saw Kyle Walker-Peters send Crysencio Summerville to the byline, and his cross was headed narrowly wide by Ollie Scarles.

Summerville had a volley deflected wide from a Freddie Potts corner before, at the other end, Areola had to make an unorthodox save with his feet to keep out Joachim Andersen’s long-range effort.

Fulham should have taken the lead seven minutes into the second half when Wilson darted into space down the right, but his low cross eluded both Kevin and Sasa Lukic in front of goal.

The chances were by now coming at both ends with Lukic heading an inviting Antonee Robinson cross wide, before Bowen somehow scooped a cross from Soungoutou Magassa off target from six yards out.

Callum Wilson, on as a sub, turned Andersen on the halfway line and raced towards goal but his shot flew wide.

Bowen teed Wilson up for another shooting chance, but this time he lifted it over the top.

Instead it was Fulham who took the points after a mistake by the otherwise impressive Scarles, who took an air-shot at a clearance, allowing Wilson to lift a cross to the far post for Jimenez to win it.

Burnley 0-0 Everton

A stalemate at Turf Moor. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Burnley’s struggles in front of goal were on show once again as Scott Parker’s relegation-threatened side failed to register a shot on target in a poor 0-0 draw against a depleted Everton side.

Burnley had 16 attempts but could not test Jordan Pickford even once, keeping them stuck on just seven home Premier League goals all season – the worst of any side in the division.

It said it all that after Zian Flemming hit the post with a glorious chance in the 90th minute, a debatable offside flag went up against him. To make matters worse Burnley lost captain Josh Cullen to a worrying knee injury early in the second half.

Everton were missing their most creative outlets in the ill Jack Grealish, the absent Iliman Ndiaye, and the injured Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and it showed in a disjointed performance as they only rarely threatened themselves.

Burnley started well enough. Armando Broja, his confidence boosted by his first Premier league goal in 39 appearances last week, made only his third start for the Clarets and looked in determined mood against the club where he spent a goalless campaign on loan last season.

His efforts won Burnley an early corner but after Pickford failed to gather, Cullen’s shot was blocked and Lucas Pires sent the rebound wide. That was as close as the hosts would go in the opening 45 minutes.

Everton should have scored 14 minutes in when Tyler Dibling, making only his second Premier League start of the season, cut in from the right and sent in a low angled ball towards the back post, but Hjalmar Ekdal did just enough to prevent Beto poking home.

When Carlos Alvaraz tamely headed Dibling’s lofted cross straight at Martin Dubravka in the 29th minute, it was the only attempt on target for either side in the first half, but easy for the goalkeeper.

The second half was less than five minutes old when Cullen went to challenge Tim Iroegbunam and had barely hit the ground when he signalled to the bench he was in trouble, grasping his right knee. The Clarets skipper waved away the approaching stretcher crew before gingerly hobbling off.

Soon after Marcus Edwards lifted a ball over the top and Jacob Bruun Larsen was through on goal, only to lift his shot over the goal. Had it gone in, VAR may well have found the Dane to be offside.

At the other end Beto likewise looked offside as he flicked Iroegbunam’s cross goalwards, clawed off the line by Dubravka, but again the flag did not go up and it went down as Everton’s second attempt on target.

The next one was more spectacular as Alcaraz attempted an overhead kick but the Argentinian was too far out to beat Dubravka.

The game was becoming stretched as it moved into the final 15 minutes. A good spell from Burnley ended with Bashir Humphreys firing wide. At the other end Everton substitute Thiero Barry’s first contribution was an angled shot that Dubravka just about stopped before Ekdal hacked clear.

In the closing stages Burnley broke away and Jaidon Anthony slipped the ball forward to Flemming, but with Pickford beaten his shot hit the post and rolled across the line before the flag went up.