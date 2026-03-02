'He's a brilliant personality to have around' - Ireland welcome Aki back into squad

FOLLOWING THE HIGH of Twickenham and a welcome break week, the Ireland squad are back in camp and two games away from potentially securing a Triple Crown.

Andy Farrell’s team are back in action against Wales this Friday night, before closing out their championship with another home game when Scotland come to town the following Saturday.

Win both, and Ireland will have flipped a Six Nations that started with a deflating, heavy loss in Paris into one that ends with silverware. The manner of the win in Twickenham last time out has certainly helped to lift the general feeling around where this group stand, but that can shift again if the squad fail to build on that momentum over the next two weekends.

“I think particularly after a good result against England, you just want to focus on the next game and the next thing, and even the next training session really is what the lads were talking about,” says Ireland assistant coach Paul O’Connell.

“We just trained there and that was the main focus, so it was a big D-day for us. It’s only about getting better from the last performance, even though it was a good result. There’s plenty of things we have to improve on and that’s been the sole focus. We haven’t discussed trophies or silverware or anything like that.

“We might. I think we always come into a campaign trying to win it and we don’t shy away from it. I’m sure Andy has a meeting tomorrow, he might mention it, I don’t know. Really, the focus for us as coaches and players has just been about getting set for the Welsh game.”

The challenge for Ireland centres around ensuring the emotional high of winning in England becomes a launching point, rather than a one-off.

“I think the week off was good for us, probably came at a good time, three weeks in after a win, it gives you a chance to reflect as you head into the next game.

“So with the group that’ll play this weekend, I think they will be very hungry to produce a similar and better performance.

“The emotion or the worry about emotion isn’t something that would have crossed my mind this weekend. For us it’s just about getting better, I think that’s what the excitement is for us as coaches and that’s what the excitement is for players.

“If you’re focused on getting better and not so much the emotional occasion, I think it’s easier to prepare well.”

Farrell is working with a slightly group to this week, as different players drop out and return to camp. James Lowe’s championship is over following his injury against England, but Jimmy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki are all back on the training pitch.

Aki is available for selection this weekend having served the four-game suspension which ruled him out of the opening rounds.

“Yeah, it’s great. He’s a brilliant personality to have around the place,” O’Connell said.

“He trained quite well today and it just adds to the group. It’s great to have that leadership, that kind of personality around the place, helping guys, talking to guys.

“He trained with the bibs today, so he was good with them. So it’s excellent to have him back in.”