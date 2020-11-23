Wood's early strike gives Burnley first win of the season

BURNLEY GOT THEIR first win of the Premier League season at the eighth time of asking as they held on to record a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Turf Moor this evening.

Chris Wood’s clinical strike eight minutes in proved decisive, the Kiwi running on to a deft through ball from Jay Rodriguez and firing beyond Vincent Guaita.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson cracked a glorious chance to double the home side’s lead off the bar early in the second half. Palace also saw clear chances go begging while dominating the second half. Nick Pope was the Clarets’ hero at their own end, swatting away a last-minute point-blank poke goalwards from Christian Benteke that had hearts in mouths and earlier charging down a drive from Michy Batshuayi.

Ireland’s Robbie Brady played a frustratingly short part in the win, coming on as a 64th minute sub for Gudmundsson, only to be forced off less than 20 minutes later through injury.

The win sees Burnley rise out of the relegation zone, while Palace’s move to negative goal difference brings them below Manchester United to 10th.