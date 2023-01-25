Burnley sign South Africa striker as uncertainty over Michael Obafemi deal grows

CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERS BURNLEY have made another January addition with the signing of forward Lyle Foster.

Attacker Foster signs a deal at Turf Moor until the summer of 2027 and joins from Belgian outfit Westerlo for an undisclosed fee.

It now remains to be seen if the Clarets will continue to push for Ireland international Michael Obafemi.

The Swansea City forward was the subject of late bids during the summer window, while an offer shy of €3 million was knocked back again this month.

Foster follows Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal in joining Vincent Kompany’s side in recent weeks.

South Africa international Foster, 22, started his career at Orlando Pirates before enjoying spells with Monaco, Cercle Brugge, Vitoria de Guimaraes and Westerlo across Europe.

Foster will now add England to his list of destinations and aim to provide competition up front for the runaway leaders.